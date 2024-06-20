How You Can Dress Up Canned Cocktails For Effortlessly Fun Parties
Anyone who has thrown a party knows there's plenty of preparation required. Whether you're celebrating a birthday or hosting a dinner, it can be hard to juggle everything from decorations and music to food and drinks. So, when presented with a shortcut to help the event go off without a hitch, it's worth seizing the opportunity. In the case of refreshments, that lifeline may come in the form of store-bought canned cocktails.
Following the frenzy around hard seltzers, canned cocktails are all the rage. From Moscow mules to espresso martinis, chances are your go-to bar order is available in a can. And with both craft beverage brands and major liquor companies like Malibu, Jack Daniel's, and Dos Equis putting out pre-mixed drinks, there are plenty of quality options to choose from. Even if you're a skilled mixologist, a ready-made bevvy can save time and energy, leaving you free to enjoy the party instead of bartending.
Not sure about serving drinks in a can? No matter the occasion, there are plenty of fun ways to dress up canned cocktails that will wow any party attendees. Whether you want to get your guests involved by building a self-serve bar station or have everything ready ahead of time, it's easy to elevate pre-mixed drinks with glassware and garnish. And in case the cocktails aren't quite strong enough for everyone, setting out some liquor can go a long way in giving partygoers control over their alcohol and even stretching out your supply of refreshments.
Serve canned cocktails with fancy glassware and fresh garnishes
While the idea of a canned cocktail is novel, not everyone wants to drink a martini out of a can. By setting up a self-serve bar station with a selection of cocktail glasses, guests can make fancy drinks without the hassle or mess of mixing ingredients. You can cater your glassware choices to what the cocktails are best served in, such as balloon-shaped glasses for gin and tonics, or shake things up with an array of options. For instance, thrifted glassware can be a fun opportunity for guests to accessorize their refreshments, so to speak. This might even make it easier for everyone to keep tabs on whose drink is whose. When building a bar station, remember to also put out ice and cocktail straws.
Another simple way to elevate ready-to-drink cocktails is to prepare garnishes to go with them. After all, just as aesthetically appealing, functional glassware can make a drink taste better, so can fresh garnishes — especially considering how many cocktails are supposed to come with them. For instance, a few mint sprigs and lime slices can go a long way in adding a refreshing fragrance and flavor to a mojito that's been sitting in a metal can. From maraschino cherries and lemon wedges for garnishing a whiskey sour to briny olives and fanciful citrus twists for martinis, setting out garnishes for guests allows them to add a pop of color and special touch to an otherwise plain cocktail.
Have liquor on stand-by to modify canned cocktails' strength
Not all cocktails sold in a can are created equal. As the ingredients vary, so does the amount of alcohol. One criticism of canned cocktails is that their standard alcohol by volume (ABV) doesn't always come close to fresh cocktails. The strength of drinks served at a bar might range from 7% for a specialty beverage to 37% for a classic cocktail. While there are pre-mixed drinks that stay true to the high ABV of, say, a Manhattan, most store-bought cocktails aren't so strong. The majority of spirit-based ready-to-drink cocktails fall between 5% and 6% ABV, comparable to a regular beer, while malt-based options may be even less boozy.
Since some people prefer stiff drinks (especially when served on the rocks and bound to become watery), having liquor available allows guests to adjust the strength of their pre-made cocktails to their liking. What booze you set out will depend on what drinks you have. Pre-made mojitos could call for an extra splash of rum, while a Moscow mule can be made bolder with more vodka.
Still, shopping for premium canned cocktails can ensure you're serving better beverages. For instance, high-quality canned margaritas should be made with tequila instead of a neutral malt base. Sticking to the standard ingredients not only plays a potential role in a pre-mixed drink's strength, but also how authentic and appealing its flavor is — and how pleased guests are to sip on it while enjoying the party.