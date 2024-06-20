How You Can Dress Up Canned Cocktails For Effortlessly Fun Parties

Anyone who has thrown a party knows there's plenty of preparation required. Whether you're celebrating a birthday or hosting a dinner, it can be hard to juggle everything from decorations and music to food and drinks. So, when presented with a shortcut to help the event go off without a hitch, it's worth seizing the opportunity. In the case of refreshments, that lifeline may come in the form of store-bought canned cocktails.

Following the frenzy around hard seltzers, canned cocktails are all the rage. From Moscow mules to espresso martinis, chances are your go-to bar order is available in a can. And with both craft beverage brands and major liquor companies like Malibu, Jack Daniel's, and Dos Equis putting out pre-mixed drinks, there are plenty of quality options to choose from. Even if you're a skilled mixologist, a ready-made bevvy can save time and energy, leaving you free to enjoy the party instead of bartending.

Not sure about serving drinks in a can? No matter the occasion, there are plenty of fun ways to dress up canned cocktails that will wow any party attendees. Whether you want to get your guests involved by building a self-serve bar station or have everything ready ahead of time, it's easy to elevate pre-mixed drinks with glassware and garnish. And in case the cocktails aren't quite strong enough for everyone, setting out some liquor can go a long way in giving partygoers control over their alcohol and even stretching out your supply of refreshments.

