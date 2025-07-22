9 Simple Ways To Elevate Your Espresso Martini

Created in the 1980s, the espresso martini has become a cult classic in bars and restaurants. At its core, the cocktail is simple: vodka, coffee liqueur (usually Kahlua), coffee, and simple syrup. But like any drink that relies on a short ingredient list, execution is critical. The difference between a watery, bitter spiked coffee and a velvety, balanced cocktail lies in the details such as shake technique, spirit selection, and even how you rim the glass!

While vodka is the traditional base for an espresso martini, modern riffs are pushing the boundaries with creative swaps, interesting garnishes, and trendy textures. This includes cold brew instead of espresso for a smoother mouthfeel, using a shaker to build real foam, or swirling a dash of peated Scotch for extra complexity. If you're ready to level up your espresso martini, here are nine simple tips that will really enhance this cocktail.