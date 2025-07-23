The Cheap College Breakfast Idea That Doesn't Taste Like A Struggle Meal
Many of us remember our first semester away from the family kitchen, unsure of how to shop on a budget. Don't be alarmed: We've got a list of smart grocery buys to help you avoid the impending headache. And since bread tends to go bad quickly, we recommend tortillas instead — they're cheap, college-friendly, and ideal for lunch, dinner, and, in this case, breakfast. The ingredient can be used to make some really inventive meals, and it's also a cheap way to establish a base for an affordable and tasty morning meal. If you've been feeling stuck as a result of limited budgets and soaring grocery prices, fret no more — for this recipe, you'll be making a cheesy breakfast quesadilla.
All you need is two eggs, a tortilla, grated cheese, hot sauce of your preference, and some herbs and spices (salt and pepper are great go-tos, but feel free to throw some taco seasoning into the mix if you like). Now that you've got the ingredients, start by beating the eggs together, adding them to your pan, and popping the tortilla on top. Once the egg has cooked into a solid layer, flip the tortilla over and sprinkle on your cheese, salt, pepper, and other spices, then finish it off with a dollop of hot sauce (or another condiment of your choosing). Fold the tortilla in half, and you're done!
College eats on a budget don't have to be boring
There are many other ways to reasonably upgrade this dish to your liking so you don't tire of it. If you're looking for a texture change, fry or scramble the eggs beforehand and melt the cheese down on the outside of the tortilla to give it a crispy finish. Additionally, you could change up the types of cheese you opt for or include a bit of taco seasoning to add some more flavor. The same goes for freshly chopped herbs and spices. Ultimately, there's no right way to make this cheap college breakfast affordable and interesting, so try it out and see what you come up with.
Once you've gotten a solid list of ingredients, make sure to grab them at an affordable retailer like Aldi (the cheapest grocery store in America) to keep on budget. If you're worried about repetition, feel free to change up the presentation of these same ingredients — there are many ways to make them into something special. This could look like a spin on other traditional Mexican dishes like migas or chilaquiles. Instead of combining these ingredients into one folded tortilla, pull or cut the tortilla apart, fry the pieces, and then add your other elements to cook in the pan. These dishes typically include other cost-effective elements like pepper, onion, and salsa.