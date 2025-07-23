The Cheap College Breakfast Idea That Doesn't Taste Like A Struggle Meal

Many of us remember our first semester away from the family kitchen, unsure of how to shop on a budget. Don't be alarmed: We've got a list of smart grocery buys to help you avoid the impending headache. And since bread tends to go bad quickly, we recommend tortillas instead — they're cheap, college-friendly, and ideal for lunch, dinner, and, in this case, breakfast. The ingredient can be used to make some really inventive meals, and it's also a cheap way to establish a base for an affordable and tasty morning meal. If you've been feeling stuck as a result of limited budgets and soaring grocery prices, fret no more — for this recipe, you'll be making a cheesy breakfast quesadilla.

All you need is two eggs, a tortilla, grated cheese, hot sauce of your preference, and some herbs and spices (salt and pepper are great go-tos, but feel free to throw some taco seasoning into the mix if you like). Now that you've got the ingredients, start by beating the eggs together, adding them to your pan, and popping the tortilla on top. Once the egg has cooked into a solid layer, flip the tortilla over and sprinkle on your cheese, salt, pepper, and other spices, then finish it off with a dollop of hot sauce (or another condiment of your choosing). Fold the tortilla in half, and you're done!