13 Facts About McDonald's Breakfast Only A True Fan Would Know

Most McDonald's customers know they've usually got until 10:30 to 11 a.m. to order what they like from the breakfast menu, but true fans remember a time a little further back when the chain used to offer all-day fast food breakfast hours. In 2015, McDonald's made its breakfast menu available throughout its entire business day, which for some locations could begin as early as 4:30 in the morning and end as late as the graveyard shift. For five years, customers could order from the breakfast menu at any time of day that the location was open, but in early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic swarmed the world.

To keep the virus from spreading, the world enacted strict health restrictions. Many restaurants, McDonald's among them, had to change their business operations to simultaneously comply with new health mandates and stay afloat amidst drastic changes. One of the changes that McDonald's enacted was reverting the all-day breakfast menu to just remaining available during morning hours.

Another reason that contributed to the shutdown of the all-day breakfast menu was the sheer number of items each location has to prepare every day. An overly extensive menu not only increases the workload of the workers and the possibility of them having to create more complicated orders, but it can also lead customers to have to wait around longer at the drive-thru for their food. The chain has not yet announced a return of the all-day breakfast menu, so breakfast fans best keep setting their alarms to grab their favorite early morning tuck-in.