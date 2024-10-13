The Fast Food Chain With The Quickest Drive-Thru Line

Fast food is internationally popular due to its convenience and cheap prices. Even celebrity chefs have favorite fast food meals. For those with no time to cook dinner because of a busy lifestyle or those who are on the road and need a quick bite to eat, the cheapest fast food can be a total lifesaver. Of course, it helps if your meal is quickly prepared and handed over.

The last thing that tired and hungry customers want is to see a backed-up drive-thru line or be told to move their car to the side and wait for their order. Out of all the major fast food chains, there is one restaurant that is literally a step ahead when it comes to completing drive-thru orders in a timely fashion: Taco Bell. According to a 2023 report from QSR magazine, Taco Bell takes the crown for fastest drive-thru lines with an average wait time of 278.84 seconds, or roughly four minutes, from arrival to receiving your order.

Granted, four minutes might not sound exactly like lightning speed, but when compared to other chains, Taco Bell is still almost a solid 30 seconds ahead of the rest. According to QSR, the next fastest times were 303.74 seconds at Carl's Jr. and 303.95 seconds at KFC. So, the next time you're in a hurry and need something to eat as soon as possible, consider making a stop at Taco Bell's drive-thru.