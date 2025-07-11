Can You Order From Taco Bell's Regular Menu During Breakfast Hours?

Between Breakfast Quesadillas, Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burritos, and the mouthwatering Breakfast Crunchwrap, Taco Bell's breakfast items are fantastic, but sometimes, you're in the mood for the chain's other offerings in the morning. When eggy items aren't going to hit the spot, you might wonder whether you can order from other parts of the Taco Bell menu, even though you're there during breakfast hours.

Good news: You totally can. Taco Bell allows you to order from the full menu during breakfast hours, both on the app and in-store. It's important to note that this may vary by location, so you'll want to double-check that the Taco Bell in your area offers full-day, full-menu ordering if you're trying to satisfy your craving for a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Taco Bell's best menu item, several hours before lunch.

While you can order off the standard lunch and dinner menu during breakfast, you usually can't order breakfast all day long. Check with your local Taco Bell if you're craving an egg-loaded quesadilla at other times of day, but generally, the Taco Bell breakfast menu starts at 9 a.m. (or earlier, depending on when the location opens for the day) and ends around 11 a.m.