Can You Order From Taco Bell's Regular Menu During Breakfast Hours?
Between Breakfast Quesadillas, Cheesy Toasted Breakfast Burritos, and the mouthwatering Breakfast Crunchwrap, Taco Bell's breakfast items are fantastic, but sometimes, you're in the mood for the chain's other offerings in the morning. When eggy items aren't going to hit the spot, you might wonder whether you can order from other parts of the Taco Bell menu, even though you're there during breakfast hours.
Good news: You totally can. Taco Bell allows you to order from the full menu during breakfast hours, both on the app and in-store. It's important to note that this may vary by location, so you'll want to double-check that the Taco Bell in your area offers full-day, full-menu ordering if you're trying to satisfy your craving for a Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Taco Bell's best menu item, several hours before lunch.
While you can order off the standard lunch and dinner menu during breakfast, you usually can't order breakfast all day long. Check with your local Taco Bell if you're craving an egg-loaded quesadilla at other times of day, but generally, the Taco Bell breakfast menu starts at 9 a.m. (or earlier, depending on when the location opens for the day) and ends around 11 a.m.
Preferred pairings from the breakfast and standard menu at Taco Bell
If you're in the mood to add standard menu items to your breakfast order at Taco Bell, you've got plenty of options that can complement a morning meal. The drinks at Taco Bell can be an excellent way to top off a refreshing breakfast. We love the Mango Peach Agua Refresca for a cool way to kick off the day. If you need a caffeine kick, try one of the Rockstar Energy-infused options — but be careful not to overdo it, as a medium serving will hit you with a seriously potent 200 milligrams of caffeine (which is more than you'd get in a 12-ounce drip coffee or a Coke). If you'd rather just stick to the breakfast menu, the chain offers iced coffee during breakfast hours as well.
If you love eating potatoes with your breakfast (and let's be real — who doesn't?), the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes or the Nacho Fries side can be a fun addition to any breakfast item. Ordering a side of black beans to enjoy alongside your breakfast quesadilla can help add both flavor and fiber to your meal. Try opening up your Breakfast Crunchwrap and adding some black beans for an even more filling version of your favorite handheld breakfast sandwich.