The Ancient Mexican Ingredient That's Still A Kitchen Staple Today

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of Mexican cuisine, your mind may go to tacos al pastor, tortilla chips served with guacamole and salsa, and warm tamales filled with chilis and cheese. One could argue that salsa or well-seasoned meat are key components in Mexican cuisine (and they are), but one ingredient can be said to be the most important staple of nearly every meal. With origins tracing back thousands of years, masa harina is one of the most important ingredients in Mexican cuisine.

Meaning "dough flour" in English, masa harina is made from corn, also commonly referred to as maize. However, the process for making masa harina is not as simple as just grinding up dried corn. What makes masa harina different from a basic flour you would buy at the grocery store is an ancient method called nixtamalization.

In this process, dried corn kernels are boiled and soaked in water with a mineral called lime, which helps break down the hard outer hull of corn. This makes it easier to grind into a fine flour, and also makes certain vitamins and minerals, like vitamin B3 and calcium, more accessible to be absorbed by the human body. The ground corn paste is then dried and ground again, and sold as a masa harina. When the treated corn is left unground and whole, it is called hominy.