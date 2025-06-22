How To Spot A Traditional Mexican Restaurant

The Mexican food industry is rapidly growing in the United States. According to data from Pew Research Center, about one in 10 restaurants in the U.S. serves Mexican food, with 85% of U.S. counties having at least one Mexican restaurant. But with so many spots to choose from, it can get hard to tell which places serve traditional Mexican food, and which ones lack that traditional credibility (no offense, Taco Bell).

Rick Bayless, owner of Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, Xoco, and Bar Sótano, told Chowhound that there are a few easy ways to spot a restaurant serving up authentic fare. "Traditional restaurants will usually offer the classic sides — frijoles de la olla or frijoles refritos, rice (tomato red or garlicky white) — plus a number of the long-simmered sauces like mole and pipian," Bayless says. He adds that he often looks for "moles and pipianes" on the menu, as well as "slow-cooked dishes like birria or barbacoa" to determine a restaurant's authenticity.