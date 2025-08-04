10 Discontinued Chili's Menu Items We Desperately Want Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The corporate chain as we know it would not exist without Chili's, who set the blueprint for the all-ages sit-down dining destination in 1975. Before making a name off the iconic babyback ribs and downright amazing happy hour deals, it was a rough-and-tumble operation in Dallas, Texas. Larry Levine, the founder, envisioned a neighborhood watering hole that was welcoming and could please any crowd. He scouted out an abandoned post office, which ended up being the perfect venue for hearty chili, burgers, and fare with a Southwestern spin.

Offering bottomless choices with little to no cohesion may explain the real reasons Chili's struggled in the past. In 2017, the chain embarked on a massive shake-up by reigning in the menu. Burgers and fajitas stayed, but the spree resulted in a 40% reduction that saw record numbers of appetizers, entrées, and desserts slashed from the rotation. Naturally, many of the retired dishes are ones customers adored, and purchased fairly frequently to justify repeat visits. So, we figured it's time to pour one out for the Chili's menu items that are doubtfully making a return any time soon. And these items in particular are ones we desperately want back.