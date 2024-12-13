5 Additions That Give Your Waffles A Savory Twist

Waffles are one of the most iconic sweet breakfast foods out there, but that doesn't mean you have to stick with their traditional sugary flavor profile. If cheesy French toast and delicious savory pancakes are a thing, there's no reason to leave waffles out of the flavor-twisting fun. There are plenty of ingredients to add that will send them into savory territory.

Waffles make an excellent vessel for additions like cheese, meat, herbs, and spices. Despite often having a hint of sweetness, their classic batter is relatively neutral, allowing other ingredients to shine in a way that doesn't compete with savory additions; it just provides a pleasant contrast. For an even savorier foundation, consider venturing into the world of sourdough waffles, which bring a delightful tang to the mix. Include a combination of any of these ingredients in your waffles, or combine them all for the ultimate savory experience.