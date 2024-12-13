5 Additions That Give Your Waffles A Savory Twist
Waffles are one of the most iconic sweet breakfast foods out there, but that doesn't mean you have to stick with their traditional sugary flavor profile. If cheesy French toast and delicious savory pancakes are a thing, there's no reason to leave waffles out of the flavor-twisting fun. There are plenty of ingredients to add that will send them into savory territory.
Waffles make an excellent vessel for additions like cheese, meat, herbs, and spices. Despite often having a hint of sweetness, their classic batter is relatively neutral, allowing other ingredients to shine in a way that doesn't compete with savory additions; it just provides a pleasant contrast. For an even savorier foundation, consider venturing into the world of sourdough waffles, which bring a delightful tang to the mix. Include a combination of any of these ingredients in your waffles, or combine them all for the ultimate savory experience.
Cheese adds a savory depth to waffles
Incorporating cheese with your waffles adds a richness and savory depth that elevates them beyond their typical sweet breakfast role. Different types of cheeses are possible depending on your preparation method. One option is to fold shredded aged English or Irish cheddar into your batter, which results in a nice, crisp waffle infused with delightfully salty, sharp flavors. Grated aged pecorino is another choice that provides even more of a piquant tang.
Soft cheese can work, too, if used as a topping. A great way to use up a leftover block of cream cheese is to mix it with fresh dill and chives; then, spread a dollop on your waffles once they're done cooking. Stop there to keep it simple, but for extra smoky flavor and protein, top with lox.
Meat brings hearty, satisfying flavors
Meat and cheese pack a double-punch of savoriness, but when experimenting with waffles, you don't necessarily have to combine the two to get delicious results. Meat alone can up the heartiness of your dish and provide satisfyingly rich, smoky flavors. The iconic fried chicken and waffles is a classic example of this, but you don't have to do any deep-frying to get your meaty waffle fix. Ham is a great meat to start with, and this can be as simple as tearing regular deli slices into pieces and tossing them with your flour and other spices before making your batter.
Bacon, that darling of the breakfast world, also makes a fantastic addition to waffles. To bring in the bacon, cook and crumble about six strips, and add these to your waffle batter. Regular bacon works, but you could also experiment with a thicker, artisanal bacon for a richer flavor and texture closer to lardons. You might even try candied bacon to return a little sweet flavor to your savory waffles.
Sesame and scallions are a dynamic duo
All kinds of flavors are possible when working with savory waffles. For one that channels a take-out favorite, boosting your batter with toasted sesame oil, sesame seeds, and diced scallions is just the thing. Cheese goes great in these sesame scallion waffles, too; try Parmesan or cheddar for that unbeatable sharpness.
To stick with a more traditional take, leave out the cheese and whisk in NPG Premium Szechuan Red Peppercorn Powder and Frontier Co-Op Five Spice Powder. These distinctive seasonings will offer an explosion of flavor along with a unique tingling numbness to the tongue.
Herbs and spices elevate waffles to new heights
It doesn't only take attention-grabbing ingredients to turn your waffles into a savory delight. The right spices and herbs can do the heavy lifting in the flavor department, not to mention steer your waffles' whole vibe toward any number of world cuisines. A teaspoon each of rosemary, parsley, thyme, and tarragon stirred in with your flour gives a French flair to a waffle that's great on its own or excellent as a landing pad for anything from chicken to beef to eggs.
For a more Mediterranean-inspired waffle, try a little sweet paprika and dried red chili flakes — bonus points if you also add in honey and olive oil. Finally, for waffles that would be excellent served with chicken tikka masala, red lentil dal, or any creamy, flavorful soup, try adding in curry powder and black and white pepper.
Sourdough creates a uniquely flavorful waffle
This one is especially perfect for any bakers out there looking for fun ways to use your sourdough discard, but it works with a fed starter as well. Bringing in the tangy flavors of sourdough makes for a waffle that pairs wonderfully with cheese but which could still delight on its own merits. To achieve this unique flavor, simply whisk in your sourdough starter with the eggs and milk (if using it).
A sourdough waffle would be perfect as a main dish alone or as the "bread" for a chicken sandwich or BLT slathered generously with Calabrian chile spicy mayo. Alternatively, play with sweet-and-savory and opt for a brie and fig jam sandwich for a sophisticated combination.