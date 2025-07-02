7 Chain Restaurant Burger Sliders, Ranked

What exactly makes a delicious slider? There has to be the correct ratio of meat and bread, with bun or roll sized right to fit the burger's smaller sibling. There has to be something more to it than just those two elements – cheese, perhaps, maybe some sauteed onions. Possibly a solitary pickle slice and a dab of sauce, be it ketchup or Thousand Island dressing. After that, you could just let your imagination run wild.

The exact history of the slider is a bit unclear, but one documented narrative is that they were created by the White Castle hamburger chain. As anyone who has ever had one knows, those mini burgers feature a uniquely square patty, and it made its debut at their first location in Wichita, Kansas in 1921. The origin of the name slider is also murky — some attribute it again to White Castle, where in the old days, they would make your mini burgers to order and slide it down the counter to you on a porcelain plate. Others claim it was Navy slang for any greasy burger that slid easily down your throat.

Today, the term slider refers to any mini sandwich that is served with a diminutive bun. Since the burger slider started it all, it seems right to stay in that OG lane and review the burger slider as it exists today and available through some of the nation's top chain restaurants where you are likely to find at least one location no matter where you live.