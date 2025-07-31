7 Things To Know Before You Drink Matcha For The First Time

When picking up matcha for the first time, you may be surprised at the price but there are a number of factors that contribute to the cost. Matcha is only grown in specific geological locations and needs to be shade grown for three weeks before harvest. Additionally, harvesting and processing matcha is more specialized and labor intensive than other teas, so we asked our experts for tips on how to pick the best matcha for your money.

"Newcomers to the matcha world often think that the more expensive a matcha powder is, the better their experience enjoying their matcha as a latte or tea," says Alex Robateau. However, the most expensive option isn't necessarily the best pick. Robateau says that the price often reflects the prestige of the company or the delicateness of the cultivar (i.e. whether the cultivar is rare or has specific ideal growing conditions). Save the most expensive cultivar options for when you know what matcha best suits your preferences.

Matcha is often labeled as "ceremonial grade" or "culinary grade," which give you a clue about which application the matcha is intended to be used. Ceremonial grade matcha tends to be less bitter so it's a better choice when trying it for the first time. "You should always look for matcha that is grown in Japan and is a first harvest, ceremonial grade matcha, which is likely to be most tasty and is also more nutritious!" says Remy Park.

A few other tips for selecting better quality matcha, according to Alex Robateau, include transparency about sourcing and the cultivars blended into the product. Certifications such as JAS or USDA organic are also good indicators of a matcha brand with high quality standards.