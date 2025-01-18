What Type Of Matcha Does Starbucks Use?

When most people think of Starbucks, they think of coffee. However, Starbucks serves a variety of non-coffee drinks, a good majority of which are tea-based. One of the most popular tea options at Starbucks is matcha, which can be served hot or cold in a variety of fun official menu drinks, and can also be added to your favorite genius Starbucks ordering hacks.

While many enjoy the matcha drinks available at Starbucks, some also wonder exactly what type of matcha Starbucks uses. As of January 2025, Starbucks is using unsweetened matcha powder sourced from Japan. But up until then, Starbucks was using a sweetened matcha powder, instead.

This change was implemented mostly due to customer demand. Many complained that Starbucks matcha was far too sweet, not just in flavor, but in regard to the actual amount of sugar in the powder itself. Serving up an option for those with less of a sweet tooth, Starbucks' unsweetened matcha powder lets you sweeten your matcha with creamer or any other sweetener that suits your tastes.