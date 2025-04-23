Why Matcha Doesn't Come In Bags Like Other Green Tea

You might have noticed that matcha, a green tea powder from Japan that has become a staple in cafes across the world, doesn't follow the same rules as other teas. While you probably have bags of green tea sitting in your cupboard, there are many differences between green tea and matcha, especially when it comes to how it's brewed. To properly prepare a cup of matcha, you'll need a special bamboo whisk, a ceramic bowl, and some patience.

This extra effort isn't just about being fancy, it's because matcha isn't steeped like other teas are — instead, it's consumed as a powder made from whole tea leaves. Matcha comes from tea plants that have been grown and shaded from the sun for at least three weeks, which boosts the nutrient density in the leaves. When it's time to harvest, only the tea plant leaves are picked, dried, and ground to a fine powder — not cut or rolled like loose-leaf tea.

This full-leaf consumption is why matcha packs such a caffeine punch compared to regular green tea, and drinking the whole green tea leaf means you're getting a lot more L-theanine and antioxidants too. This fine powder would not do well in a tea bag; in fact, if you tried to steep it, it would become clumpy, and frankly, you'd just be wasting some very good tea.