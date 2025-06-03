The Mistake That's Making Your Matcha A Clumpy Mess

If you've been on a matcha kick lately, you're not alone. The distinctive powdered Japanese green tea is seemingly everywhere these days, and with its caffeine boost, versatile applications, and smooth, earthy flavor, it's not hard to see why. But while it's easy to pick up a matcha drink from your favorite coffee chain, preparing it at home can be a little more challenging, especially for beginners.

There are lots of ways to use matcha, from delicious baked goods to iced strawberry matcha lattes, but traditionally, it is made into a hot tea drink using only water, matcha powder, and a special bamboo whisk. Though the recipe is simple, making a perfect, frothy mug of matcha requires some finesse. It's common for matcha newbies to find that their powder is clumping up, giving the drink a lumpy, unpleasant texture.

For exclusive expert advice on how to avoid this outcome, Chowhound turned to Jee Choe, coffee and tea sommelier and creator of the "Oh, How Civilized" blog. She says, "A common mistake in creating clumpy matcha is not sifting the matcha first. Always sift the matcha." Just like it's important to sift your flour when baking, sifting your matcha is crucial to achieving a soft, even consistency.