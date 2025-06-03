The Mistake That's Making Your Matcha A Clumpy Mess
If you've been on a matcha kick lately, you're not alone. The distinctive powdered Japanese green tea is seemingly everywhere these days, and with its caffeine boost, versatile applications, and smooth, earthy flavor, it's not hard to see why. But while it's easy to pick up a matcha drink from your favorite coffee chain, preparing it at home can be a little more challenging, especially for beginners.
There are lots of ways to use matcha, from delicious baked goods to iced strawberry matcha lattes, but traditionally, it is made into a hot tea drink using only water, matcha powder, and a special bamboo whisk. Though the recipe is simple, making a perfect, frothy mug of matcha requires some finesse. It's common for matcha newbies to find that their powder is clumping up, giving the drink a lumpy, unpleasant texture.
For exclusive expert advice on how to avoid this outcome, Chowhound turned to Jee Choe, coffee and tea sommelier and creator of the "Oh, How Civilized" blog. She says, "A common mistake in creating clumpy matcha is not sifting the matcha first. Always sift the matcha." Just like it's important to sift your flour when baking, sifting your matcha is crucial to achieving a soft, even consistency.
The trick to silky homemade matcha
Making a dynamite cup of matcha doesn't mean simply pouring hot water into your bowl of powdered green tea. Instead, tea expert Jee Choe recommends starting slowly, with only a little bit of water. "One of my tricks is to create a matcha paste using a couple of tablespoons of water to prevent any clumps," she recommends. Then, she says to "use the bamboo whisk to mix the water and matcha" (and don't forget to soak your whisk before using it for the first time). "Once the matcha paste is made, add more hot water and whisk to create froth," she says.
This technique will ensure your matcha mixes evenly, creating a smooth texture and allowing the flavor to properly bloom. For the best possible matcha latte, make sure you're using the best possible matcha powder, whether it's ceremonial or culinary-grade matcha. "My secret to a silky smooth homemade matcha is to use high quality matcha (one that's a bright, vivid green), sifting matcha before whisking, making a matcha paste before whisking with more water, and to practice, practice, practice!" Choe says. "It's hard to get perfect matcha the first few times, but don't get discouraged! The more you whisk, the better you'll get," she assures.