Ceremonial Or Culinary? How To Pick The Right Matcha Every Time

Although matcha's origins in Japan trace back to the 12th century, the rest of the world is finally catching on to the unique aromatic tea. From Starbucks introducing unsweetened matcha to their menus, to matcha-focused specialty shops expanding in the United States, consumers are finding new ways to engage with the invigorating beverage.

It's a fascinating drink that involves very particular growth and harvesting that sets it apart from green tea. Plants are shaded during growth, picked young, then steamed and pulverized. Such a process thereby imparts a distinct vibrant green color and aromatic flavor. Its complexity translates to a large variation in the resulting matcha. Like coffee and wine, the tea transmits terroir, with the climate, soil, and handling of particular regions inspiring specific flavors. Factors like the age of harvested leaves, the grinding style, and other producer decisions also impact the resulting taste and quality.

Consequently, matcha marketers abroad have attached grades to the powdered product, most frequently delineating it into a more coveted ceremonial and cheaper culinary grade. The former is associated with a delicate, pleasurable taste that's delicious standalone. Meanwhile, the more bitter notes of the latter culinary grade are intended for combination with other ingredients. The entire process is actually unregulated, and such a style of categorization doesn't even exist in Japan. So if you're deciding between ceremonial and culinary grade matcha, take note there's no verifiable differentiation; it's only a widely applied industry label. Instead, you'll need to consider more specific qualities of each tea batch.