We Tried Matcha Drinks From 10 Popular Coffee Chains And Ranked Them From Worst To Best

Paris Baguette is a bakery and cafe chain from South Korea. The chain started in 1988 and now has more than 4000 locations around the world, including around 200 locations across 20 different U.S. states. On the cafe side, Paris Baguette serves coffee drinks made using Lavazza coffee, but it also offers tea drinks, including matcha latte.

I ordered the matcha latte using regular or whole milk. Unfortunately, despite the promising green color, the latte didn't really taste like matcha. Although based on TikTok videos, Paris Baguette's matcha latte has its fair share of fans, it ended up being my least favorite of the ones that I tried. The latte was quite sweet, but it didn't have a strong matcha flavor. In the end, the drink just tasted like sweetened milk to me. Perhaps customers who don't like the grassy bitterness of matcha would prefer this latte, but I personally want to taste the flavor of the tea.

I also thought the drink was way too sweet, though I can see how it would appeal to people who like their lattes very sweet. A 12 ounce matcha latte here apparently has 49 grams of sugar. Getting the iced matcha latte at Paris Baguette instead of the hot version is also probably the better move. The ice would help dilute all the sugar, at least.