10 Spicy Burger Toppings Guaranteed To Set Your Mouth On Fire

Looking to give your burger a hit of heat, but bored of the same old splash of hot sauce and sliced jalapeños? There are plenty of fiery burger toppings that will kick your taste buds into high gear. And we're not talking just a slight warming of the tongue — we mean ingredients that will seriously crank up the spice levels and have you running for a glass of milk, or the next best thing.

The majority of spicy foods get their heat level from capsaicin, which is found in peppers. The Scoville scale measures the heat levels of peppers in Scoville heat units (SHUs). Bell peppers are at the bottom with 0 SHUs, while Pepper X is at the top of the scale with an eye-watering 2.693 million SHUs. Allyl isothiocyanate is another compound that creates a burning sensation, found in foods like mustard, wasabi, and horseradish. Slap some ingredients containing these potent compounds on your burger, and you'll be tearing up and sweating in no time.

Beyond just adding some chiles or spicy mustard to your burger, there are plenty of ways to take the heat level up a few extra notches. You can slather on pepper-packed salsas or spicy spreads, create fiery slaws, or melt cheeses that sneak in a sinus-clearing burn. If you're ready to test your limits and increase your spice tolerance, these are 10 spicy burger toppings that are guaranteed to bring the heat.