The Pepper That Dethroned Carolina Reaper As The Hottest In The World

If you've ever taken a bite of a hot pepper, you know that instant sensation: Tingly tongue, burning lips, and general discomfort. A little bit of spice is great, but most people with a regular spice tolerance prefer a balance that doesn't overwhelm the dish. If you're most people, then you probably want to avoid Pepper X — aka the world's hottest pepper.

Previously, the Carolina Reaper was the hottest pepper in the world. The Carolina Reaper was created by Ed Currie, a pepper grower from South Carolina. Currie owns the Puckerbutt Pepper Company, and he also happens to be the creator of Pepper X. The latter dethroned the Reaper after it clocked in at more than one million units higher on the Scoville scale — the unit of measurement for determining spice.

Even Guinness World Records announced that Pepper X had taken the top spot, though Currie has never actually said how the pepper is made — just that it's a blend of a Carolina Reaper and another unnamed pepper. If you want to get your hands on it, good luck: Its seeds are patented, so nobody else can grow it, and it's also not available for general purchase.

