How To Tell If You're Actually Eating Real Wasabi

Most people have experienced the transformative power of a good condiment. From the sour tang that ketchup imparts on a plain hot dog to the umami punch that fish sauce adds to fried rice, there's a dressing for every dish. But unlike the mustard and mayonnaise that can be found in every grocery store, some condiments are unfortunately harder to come by. True wasabi is a prime example of this. Sure, you're freely handed green scoops of the stuff at Japanese restaurants to accompany your order of sushi. Chances are, though, you're not being served the real thing.

Wasabi is one of those common foods that aren't what they seem. The version that's so generously doled out at eateries is often fake. It's a variation made of horseradish, mustard, cornstarch, and green food coloring, as opposed to the original product, which is a paste made from ground rhizomes of the Wasabia japonica plant. The reason why genuine wasabi is expensive in the United States is because of how rare these plants are. It takes a combination of ideal circumstances, such as shade and cold temperatures, to get one growing, leaving many restaurants to serve an imitation of the food instead. For those interested in being able to scout out the real deal versus fake wasabi, there are a few signs that can clue you in on the difference.