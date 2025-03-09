What Types Of Peppers Are Traditionally Used For Giardiniera?

It's crunchy and tangy with a slightly spicy kick — giardiniera is the versatile pickled vegetable topping that your Italian sub needs. It brings a surprising twist to salads and flatbreads, and it's a wonderful condiment for hot dogs. Originating from Italian cuisine, Giardiniera was brought to Chicago by Sicilian immigrants, resulting in Chicago-style variations. Giardiniera can be a mix of chopped or whole veggies and typically includes carrots, celery, cauliflower, and peppers, which is the ingredient that sets each jar apart.

Different regions and producers influence the types of peppers used, but certain varieties remain staples in traditional giardiniera recipes. Mild peppers are commonly used and provide a sweet crunchiness, while spicier peppers bring hot complexity to all brine and vegetables. Traditional Italian giardiniera often incorporates bell peppers for a mild flavor, vibrant color, and crunchy bite. To add a bit more flavor to bell peppers, they can be roasted to a slight char before you add them to the brine. With their mild heat and slightly tangy-sweet taste, banana peppers are also commonly used in mild giardiniera varieties.

For giadinera with mild peppers, the kick can come from something else — the vinegary brine is often brings a sufficient bright, tanginess. The brine is also made with spices and herbs to up the flavor — black pepper, red chili pepper, fennel, garlic, and bay leaf are frequently used.