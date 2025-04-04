11 Of The Spiciest Ingredients You Can Find In The Supermarket

Spicy food is not for the weak, but once you've developed the taste buds for it, you'll open yourself up to a world of flavors that might have scared you off before. The next time you're perusing the grocery store aisles, consider stepping outside of your mild comfort zone and taking a risk with a new spicy ingredient.

Thrill-seekers have been scientifically proven to be more attracted to spice-forward dishes. Someone who likes to ride motorcycles at high speeds, enjoys the quick drop on a roller coaster, or thinks bungee jumping and skydiving sound fun, is more likely to douse their mac and cheese in hot sauce, bite into a raw hot pepper, or choose the spiciest level of curry. Spice can trigger the release of endorphins, much like after a stressful fight-or-flight experience. Once the danger of the heat has worn off, those thrill-seekers get a sense of accomplishment.

Spice tolerance is a gradual process that requires an element of risk and a strong stomach. If you're tempted to tantalize your tongue with a kick of heat for the first time, you'll have to slowly make your way up the Scoville Scale. For those seeking their next fiery adventure, try adding one of these 11 spiciest supermarket ingredients to your shopping cart.