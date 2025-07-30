17 Del Monte Canned Fruit Options, Ranked

If you're like me, you associate canned fruit with childhood. Or maybe car camping. Or possibly with making pie or cobbler. Now that I think about it, I have all three associations, so my enthusiasm level when Del Monte offered to let me taste its product lineup was high. I assembled my trusty taste test team — the husband, the small girl, and the small boy — plus an aunt and uncle who were visiting and gamely agreed to sample 17 canned fruits in one afternoon. (Because when you go on vacation, isn't that at the top of the bucket list?)

Note that this is not the complete lineup of Del Monte canned fruit products but rather a representative sampling. The company produces most types of fruit in multiple syrup thicknesses, with variations on slicing, packaging, and additions (e.g., the Very Cherry Fruit Cocktail, which is essentially the regular Fruit Cocktail with more cherries). Thus, there are more variations than you see here.

For you, the takeaway is that if you're looking for something particular at the store, you can probably find a close substitute that will suit your purpose with a little updating. Either way, we've linked out to a few of these products below so you can find them online if you want, but they're pretty widely available at the store. Now, what did we think? Let's take a look.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.