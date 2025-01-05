The Popular Canned Fruits You Should Avoid Buying For Your Pantry

What would a grocery store or pantry be without rows of canned beans, veggies, corn, and soups at the ready for all manner of basic recipes? A well-stocked pantry is a thing of beauty — and an assurance that you won't get mid-way through a recipe just to realize that you're missing that crucial can of beans or diced tomatoes.

While canning revolutionized the way we shop and eat, that doesn't mean every food is well-suited to be stashed inside metal canisters indefinitely. One such example you might want to skip altogether, or at least plan to use up quickly, is canned citrus fruits. Though you'll find cans of grapefruit or orange slices on grocery store shelves — and you can certainly enjoy them in colorful fruit salads, as part of a bright and juicy coleslaw, or as a quick snack — they don't store in metal as well as other canned pantry staples.

If you already have a couple of cans in the pantry, or decide to continue buying them (which, to be clear, you certainly can), just don't leave them forgotten on a shelf. You'll want to use up any canned grapefruit, oranges, or other citrus (or any particularly acidic produce, like canned tomatoes) sooner rather than later. If left to sit, unpleasant chemical interactions begin to occur between the acid in the fruit and the metal of the can. As this deterioration progresses, the acidity corrodes the inside of the can, infusing your fruit with an unpleasant metallic tang and off-putting flavor.