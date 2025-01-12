The Canned Pantry Staple That Makes Filipino Fruit Salad Unique

Filipino cuisine is full of fresh, bright flavors indigenous to the islands while also representing influences from across the globe, including Spain, Malaysia, and even the United States. Savory dishes like lumpia — similar to, but not the same as, Chinese egg rolls — derive rich flavor from things like fish sauce and fermented shrimp paste. Meanwhile, desserts like sorbetes (Filipino ice cream) frequently feature tropical flavors like coconut and ube, a purple sweet potato that's become America's new obsession.

Knowing the array of fresh foods and bright flavors showcased across Filipino cuisine, it may seem odd that buko salad — one of their most popular desserts — is made almost entirely with canned ingredients. The only exception is the "buko" itself, which is Filipino for "fresh, young coconut." Though fresh coconuts are readily available in the Philippines, many people use frozen shredded coconut instead.

However, the real star of buko salad is canned fruit cocktail and sweetened condensed milk. This syrupy, juicy blend of preserved fruits provides a sweet, refreshing base for this dish, while the sweetened condensed milk adds a delectable creaminess. Many believe fruit cocktail and other canned goods became part of Filipino cuisine during American colonization. They were inexpensive, shelf-stable, and fairly tasty, making them popular pantry staples in both nations. Combined with the other traditional ingredients of heavy cream, buko salad became a cold, creamy, and almost soup-like treat that was most frequently served during winter holidays.