What Difference Does Light Vs Heavy Syrup Really Make For Canned Fruit?

Since fruit packed in heavy syrup has more than double the calories of light syrup, it is more akin to a sugary dessert than a healthy snack, and can be a flavorful addition to use in desserts like pie. Fruit is already naturally sweet on its own, so some might consider fruit packed in heavy syrup too candied for their taste. So if you don't want too much extra sugar in your dessert, fruit canned in light syrup is a better choice.

Even though light syrup is the healthier option, some people still swear by fruit canned in heavy syrup. It might do a better job at maintaining flavors due to the added sugars. That said, since sugar is a firming agent, fruit packed in light syrup might be slightly softer than the same fruit in heavy syrup. To make things even more complicated, there are also syrup offerings like "very light," "medium," or "very heavy," not to mention fruit packed in water or juice. Water-packed fruit is the healthiest option due to its minimal ingredients, while very heavy syrup will be the least. If you want to meet in the middle, opt for a can of fruit packed in light syrup.

Simply put, there are pros and cons to each option, so choose whichever best fits your taste buds and purpose, whether you're buying it for a pie, to eat straight from the can, or to jazz up with some simple ingredients.