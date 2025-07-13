10 Condiments You Probably Never Thought To Add To Breakfast

We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day — but it's also the best one. Not only is breakfast food delicious, but it runs the gamut from sweet, savory, spicy, and everything in between. Whether you have hours to come up with a creative dish straight out of a Michelin-starred kitchen or are just grabbing a toaster waffle out of the freezer on the way to work, there is a breakfast food out there for you. And these foods are no match without their trusty and beloved companion: condiments.

Condiments are designed to enhance the food that they're paired with, rather than distract from it or upstage it entirely. If you're no stranger to breakfast food, you're probably also no stranger to the condiments typically paired with it: ketchup on eggs, maple syrup on pancakes, and jam on toast. But what if there were a world of new, exciting, and fun condiments that can elevate your breakfast in ways that you never thought possible?

We made a list of some of the most unconventional and under-the-radar condiments that are worth using on or with your breakfast favorites. It turns out that some of the condiments and ingredients we love to pair with lunch or dinner fare can actually make compelling additions to breakfast foods — you just have to have some insight into how and when to use them.