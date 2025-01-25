First Time At A Vegas Buffet? Don't Make These 14 Mistakes

From gambling to live entertainment, Las Vegas always delivers a good time. But even if you don't like hitting up the casinos for slots and poker or catching superstar residencies and magic shows, Vegas offers another compelling reason to plan a visit: the buffets.

Befitting this glittering city with its "go big or go home" attitude, Vegas buffets are a sprawling, all-you-can-eat extravaganza of excess and a quintessential part of the classic Sin City experience. Originally started as a way to keep gamblers inside the city's massive casinos so they could keep spending money, Vegas buffets have grown into an attraction in their own right. Throughout the day, gamblers can eat their fill from massive spreads for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and often at irresistibly low prices (or even free). While the COVID-19 pandemic somewhat dimmed the lights on Vegas buffets, with many casinos closing down these operations, they are still a thriving part of the Vegas lifestyle, especially along the famous Strip.

If you're planning a trip to Vegas hoping to try one of the city's legendary buffets for the first time, you'll want to get the most bang for your buck (prices have gone up at many buffets in recent years) and have the best experience. Take it from a non-gambler food writer who travels to Vegas nearly every year to catch concerts and eat through as many restaurants as possible, these are 14 mistakes you don't want to make during your first visit to a Vegas buffet.