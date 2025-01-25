First Time At A Vegas Buffet? Don't Make These 14 Mistakes
From gambling to live entertainment, Las Vegas always delivers a good time. But even if you don't like hitting up the casinos for slots and poker or catching superstar residencies and magic shows, Vegas offers another compelling reason to plan a visit: the buffets.
Befitting this glittering city with its "go big or go home" attitude, Vegas buffets are a sprawling, all-you-can-eat extravaganza of excess and a quintessential part of the classic Sin City experience. Originally started as a way to keep gamblers inside the city's massive casinos so they could keep spending money, Vegas buffets have grown into an attraction in their own right. Throughout the day, gamblers can eat their fill from massive spreads for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and often at irresistibly low prices (or even free). While the COVID-19 pandemic somewhat dimmed the lights on Vegas buffets, with many casinos closing down these operations, they are still a thriving part of the Vegas lifestyle, especially along the famous Strip.
If you're planning a trip to Vegas hoping to try one of the city's legendary buffets for the first time, you'll want to get the most bang for your buck (prices have gone up at many buffets in recent years) and have the best experience. Take it from a non-gambler food writer who travels to Vegas nearly every year to catch concerts and eat through as many restaurants as possible, these are 14 mistakes you don't want to make during your first visit to a Vegas buffet.
1. Not researching the different buffet options
Even though the number of Vegas buffets has decreased in recent years (prior to 2020 there were over 70 options), there are still at least 13 spots open, with a mix of luxury and laidback dining spreads. Since most of the remaining buffets are at storied on-Strip properties, like the Wicked Spoon at the Cosmopolitan, you'll likely have a good experience no matter which you choose. But if you want to try the Vegas buffet as it was in its heyday, there are really only two options: the Buffet at Wynn and the Bacchanal at Caesars Palace.
Serving a daily gourmet brunch and seafood dinner, the Buffet at Wynn encompasses 16 kitchens slinging everything from eggs Benedict to sushi. But Bacchanal at Caesars Palace is the cream of the crop. Spanning 25,000 square feet, this epicurean ode to excess boasts 10 kitchens, nine stations with chefs, and over 250 food items ranging from dim sum to heaps of crab legs. While pricier than other options, it's worth the splurge — after all, you're in Vegas.
If you don't want to deal with the crowds at the Wynn and Caesars Palace — up to 20,000 people eat their way through Bacchanal each week — or want a more budget-friendly option, check online reviews for other buffets. The official Visit Las Vegas website lists where to find the city's remaining buffets. Also, not all buffets serve brunch, lunch, and dinner anymore, so be sure to confirm before going.
2. Not being aware of pricing differences
The all-you-can-eat buffet pricing model is easy and attractive: You pay a flat rate and eat as much as you want. But what you may not know is that not all buffets have the same pricing, and furthermore, many buffets change their rates depending on the time of day or day of the week.
Buffets usually charge the highest rates for lunch and dinner, which is when they bring out their finest, top-tier items like premium meat cuts and seafood. Brunch is generally the cheapest time to go to a Vegas buffet, with rates in the $20 to $40 range. But some of the higher-end buffets also charge top prices for specialty brunches, like Crab Brunch. At the Bacchanal, you'll be paying around $85 per adult for lunch and dinner, which is the same price every day of the week. But the brunch options have pricing variations. Bacchanal's Crab Brunch costs $85 on weekends and $80 on weekdays. If you just want to do the regular brunch buffet, the weekday price goes down to $65.
Of course, the Bacchanal is one of, if not the, most expensive buffets in Vegas. You can find cheaper rates at spots like the Circus Buffet, which prices its brunch and dinner spreads around $25 a pop. Doing some research to compare rates by property, time, and day of the week can help you save money without sacrificing quality.
3. Not making a reservation
One of the biggest appeals of the all-you-can-eat buffet is its convenience. You can walk right in off the street and get a hot, filling meal without having to make a reservation or wait forever for a table. But that's not always the case, especially at Vegas' most popular on-Strip buffets.
Wait times at in-demand spots like Bacchanal and the Buffet at Wynn can reach up to two hours during peak time, and who wants to waste two hours in line when you could be out and about seeing the sights? At some buffets like Bacchanal, you can make reservations in advance to skip the line and get straight to feasting. Making a reservation is also recommended if you're planning on attending with a large group, so the staff can set aside dining space and accommodate your party. Not all buffets offer reservations, but some, like the Wynn, offer pre-paid priority seating to streamline the process.
4. Not taking advantage of perks
Vegas casinos used to have all sorts of great deals for buffets, like the legendary Buffet of Buffets Pass. For a flat rate, pass holders had 24-hour access to a number of buffets along the Strip, including Flamingo, Harrah's, and Paris. Due to financial pressures from COVID-19 and the closure of many buffets, the Buffet of Buffets Pass has been discontinued. But there are still ways to squeeze extra savings from your buffet ticket.
Casinos still want to keep gamblers inside spending money at poker tables and slot machines, so player's clubs often have perks like complimentary buffet passes or meal discounts. For example, at Palms, you can earn a free brunch or dinner buffet when you sign up for Club Serrano, plus earn 500 Tier points within a day. At Excalibur, earning MGM Rewards points can grab you a free cocktail or beer. Rewards and perks vary by property, so double-check the details of your casino's players' club.
5. Going in with an empty stomach
Have you ever noticed that if you avoid eating on the day of a big feast like Thanksgiving, you fill up faster and can't eat as much as you thought you would? That's because your stomach is stretching too fast after temporarily shrinking, causing discomfort and making you feel especially stuffed. The last thing you want is to fill up too fast at a Vegas buffet before you've had a chance to try everything.
If you want to maximize your munchies for an optimal experience, don't make any mistakes by following advice from those who overeat for a living: professional eaters. They advise eating a light meal early in the day before the buffet to stretch your stomach before the main event. Another way to stretch your stomach without filling up in advance is by drinking water, which will also make you feel full while saving your appetite for later.
6. Not being mindful of when to go
Timing is everything, especially when it comes to the buffet. You'll encounter the longest lines and lengthiest wait times during peak hours like the dinner rush, so if you can, try to avoid those time frames. Go toward the start and end of a meal service, or plan your visit between 1 and 3 p.m. Early afternoon is usually when lines are the shortest — it's too early for dinner and brunch diners are still full.
But going to the buffet in the early afternoon has another advantage. Most buffets switch from brunch to lunch and dinner service around 2 or 3 o'clock in the afternoon, meaning you can get in right as the prime dinner fare comes out — without the crowds. This especially comes in handy at uber-popular buffets like the Buffet at Wynn and Bacchanal at Caesars Palace, where peak wait times can stretch into hours, making it imperative to be smart about your timing.
7. Not wearing comfortable clothing
From fancy restaurants to exclusive clubs, you'll find no shortage of places around Vegas where you can dress to the nines and put your best fashion foot forward. If you need a fun night on the town to show off a new outfit and feel your best, Vegas delivers. But the buffet is not one of those places.
Be honest with yourself; you're going to a Vegas buffet to eat as much as humanly possible. Don't make the mistake of wearing a snug pair of jeans or a tight-fitting dress — it's only going to make you more uncomfortable as you get fuller. Save yourself the discomfort and go to the buffet sporting your best eating clothes: loose pants, a flowy dress, or whatever type of clothing offers you stretch and give. You'll feel better during and after the meal. There will be plenty of other opportunities to take that showstopping new outfit for a spin, trust us.
8. Diving in before getting the lay of the land
Vegas buffets are big. The Bacchanal at Caesars Palace alone offers over 250 items. Along with massive serving tables and counters crammed with food, there are often multiple serving areas, divided by category or cuisine. With so much food spread out at different stations around the room, you could easily fill up your plate at the nearest spread without knowing what awaits you elsewhere. It's best to look around first.
When you arrive, take a few minutes to check out all the options and understand the setup. Without getting in the way of lines or obstructing the flow, walk around to see what items there are at different stations. Various stations will usually have their own queues, which prevents a single line from building up and wrapping around the entire room, and allows you to hop from station to station in shorter lines. Knowing what items are located where can help you strategize and plan your approach to getting everything you want, without wasting time waiting in line at a station that doesn't have the food you want.
9. Not starting with your favorites or must-tries
Once you get to the buffet, it's easy to get excited and dive right in. There are so many fun options and delicious treats that it's natural to just grab the first thing you see and start piling your plate with food as you move down the line. But choosing your foods based on proximity and not priority can backfire. You can easily get full before getting the chance to enjoy your favorite foods or try premium items that you don't usually eat, like crab legs (unless you want to learn how to make crab legs at home).
After taking a lap to see what food stations are where and understand the layout, make your first plate your best plate. Go all in on big-ticket items and your must-eat dishes on your first round before you start getting full. You can always go back for more later if you're still hungry, but you don't want to get too full too fast and miss out on some of the buffet's finest offerings.
10. Filling up on carbs and heavier, starchier items
Whether you're at the cheapest buffet on the Strip or splashing out at Bacchanal, you want to make the most of your money. That means loading up on top-tier items like seafood and specialty steak cuts and avoiding starchy carbs like pizza, pasta, rice, mashed potatoes, and bread.
Sure, they look appetizing and are available in abundance throughout the buffet. But the casinos want you to fill up on these items first before getting to the pricier choices. It's cheaper to make pizza and rice than to buy ribeye and crab legs, so buffets push enticing, carb-heavy foods to deter guests from the best picks. Resist the siren call of the dinner rolls and giant mountain of mashed potatoes and focus on that pile of crab legs instead. You can have pasta and pizza anytime, but when is the next time you'll get to eat your weight in shellfish? It's cost-effective and you'll likely be able to eat more since you're not filling your belly with carbohydrates.
11. Eating too fast and rushing through your meal
If you avoided eating before heading to the buffet, you've probably worked up quite an appetite. Of course, you want to eat as much as you can within your allotted time frame, which depending on the buffet, is usually one and a half to two hours. But at the same time, you don't want to make yourself uncomfortable.
Avoid rushing as you eat and take your time instead. Two hours is plenty of time to serve yourself and dine. If you eat too fast, you'll fill up more quickly and likely won't be able to try as many things as you want. Eating slowly aids in digestion and allows you to savor your meal. It's true that eating slowly can make you feel full faster, but so will gorging yourself. Pace yourself so you have time to rest between courses and make the most of your meal. Plus, you don't want to fill up before trying the dessert selection. Contrary to the popular saying, we don't have a second stomach for dessert.
12. Not tipping the waitstaff and buffet workers
Yes, it's true that buffets are self-serve and you don't have a dedicated waiter overseeing your dining experience and ferrying food and drinks directly to your table. But there's still an army of waitstaff helping the buffet and dining room run smoothly — keeping food stations stocked, filling drinks, busing dishes, cleaning tables, sweeping and mopping up spills, welcoming you to the buffet as hosts — and they deserve tips for their hard work.
While you can leave a general tip at the register when you pay for your meal, cash is best to ensure that individuals get properly compensated and appreciated. Keep some cash on hand, preferably small bills, to tip the staff members who are helping you directly, like clearing dishes or topping off your drinks. Since breakfast and lunch generally don't have the same splashy, big-ticket food items as dinner, tips can be in the $1 to $3 range, while at dinner, $2 to $4 is best. You can also leave an extra tip at your table once you depart if the service was especially good.
13. Not practicing proper etiquette
Buffets aren't as common or popular as they once were, so it's possible you're not as familiar with buffet etiquette as with other dining styles. Some Vegas buffets are pretty casual affairs, while others, like the Bacchanal at Caesars Palace, are more elevated. No matter which you're dining at, you want to be respectful of your fellow diners and observe standard buffet etiquette rules.
As you're queuing for your food, stay in line and wait your turn. Don't jump in and out of line to grab different items, start at the wrong end, or cut in midway through the line to get a specific dish. Don't crowd others or rush them. Always return serving utensils to their proper dishes to avoid cross-contamination, and never use your hands to serve yourself. It's tempting, but resist the urge to eat while waiting in line. Only take one plate at a time, and get a new plate each time you go back for extra servings. If you want to reuse your silverware while you get more food, place them with your napkin so they aren't bussed along with your dirty plate. Finally, it's bad form to take food to-go out of the buffet, so don't try to bring leftovers when you're done.
14. Making too many plans for after your meal
We get it; Vegas has so much to offer and you want to pack as much as you can into your trip. But if there's ever a time to plan a nap or some downtime into your day, it's after heading to the buffet.
You've just eaten a massive meal and are likely to be feeling some postprandial somnolence, also known as a food coma. It's normal to feel sleepy and relaxed after eating, especially after a big meal where you consume a lot of calories (not to mention, you'll feel extremely full). Post-buffet is not the time for riding the Big Apple Coaster at New York New York or rising high above the city on the towering Big Shot at the STRAT Tower. Rollercoasters and thrill rides plus a full stomach is a recipe for disaster.
Give yourself permission to take it easy for a few hours. Head back to your hotel room to nap and convalesce, take a stroll along the Strip, grab an afternoon show to sit and allow your body time to digest, or if you partake in gambling, grab a seat at a slot machine or video poker game on a quiet corner of the floor and enjoy some light gameplay.