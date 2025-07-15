It's Harder Than You'd Expect To Get A Table At The Top Buffets In Vegas

Typically, you might not think of a buffet as a high-end restaurant destination. The most popular buffet chains are spots like Golden Corral, CiCis, or the Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão. Then there's the standard Asian buffets you'll find in every nook and cranny across the United States.

Leave it to Las Vegas, though, to take the standard restaurant buffet to an over-the-top extravaganza of decadent and delicious food. Sin City has become known for its luxurious buffets — some of the biggest include Wicked Spoon at Cosmopolitan, A.Y.C.E. at The Palms, and The Buffet at Bellagio — all with prices that can reach close to $80 per person.

But the largest, and arguably the most decadent, buffets in the city are the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace and The Buffet at Wynn. And while you might think you can just stroll into one of these high-demand buffets without a reservation (after all, they are huge!), you might want to think again about that, plan ahead, and don't make one of these buffet mistakes.