It's Harder Than You'd Expect To Get A Table At The Top Buffets In Vegas
Typically, you might not think of a buffet as a high-end restaurant destination. The most popular buffet chains are spots like Golden Corral, CiCis, or the Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chão. Then there's the standard Asian buffets you'll find in every nook and cranny across the United States.
Leave it to Las Vegas, though, to take the standard restaurant buffet to an over-the-top extravaganza of decadent and delicious food. Sin City has become known for its luxurious buffets — some of the biggest include Wicked Spoon at Cosmopolitan, A.Y.C.E. at The Palms, and The Buffet at Bellagio — all with prices that can reach close to $80 per person.
But the largest, and arguably the most decadent, buffets in the city are the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace and The Buffet at Wynn. And while you might think you can just stroll into one of these high-demand buffets without a reservation (after all, they are huge!), you might want to think again about that, plan ahead, and don't make one of these buffet mistakes.
Can you walk in to Bacchanal and The Buffet at Wynn without reservations?
Technically, you don't need a reservation at either of these buffets. But both places highly recommend them. And, honestly, it's just a better option to plan ahead and have a table reserved, without having to wait in a long line that could stretch outside into the dry Las Vegas heat.
If you're looking to land one of those coveted reservations at Wynn Buffet, Tripster says the best times to make reservations are weekdays 8:00 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and the first dinner seating at 5 p.m. The buffet has a walk-in waiting line and a priority line that moves quicker but will require a priority line reservation. For Bacchanal, the restaurant also allows the option to reserve a spot in line through OpenTable.
Keep in mind, both of these fancy buffets do have time limits, though reviews say they aren't strictly enforced. Once sat, you'll have 90 minutes at Bacchanal and two hours at the Wynn to eat all the food and drink all the wine you'd like. Bacchanal offers more than 250 menu items to choose from, while the Wynn says it offers around 120 savory items in addition to a wide range of desserts. If you're going to do Vegas big — and who doesn't do Vegas big? — then these two buffets will definitely provide you with all the seafood, steak, barbecue, and global food options you could ever want.