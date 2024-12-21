Las Vegas' Wicked Spoon Serves Buffet Food Tapas-Style

​​If you find yourself in Las Vegas and want to check out Wicked Spoon, be prepared to wait in a long line. It's a popular spot, and the restaurant only takes reservations for parties of eight or more people. Your best bet is to arrive early — as close to the 8 a.m. opening time as possible — if you want to get a seat. In keeping with the buffet vibes, the dress code is resort casual, so you don't need to wear anything fancy to enjoy the chic ambiance.

When you arrive at the Cosmopolitan, head to the hotel's shopping mall area on the second floor to find Wicked Spoon. The buffet costs $54 for adults and $27 for children on weekends. Children four years old or younger eat for free. For an additional $30, adults can enjoy bottomless mimosas, Bud Light drafts, or bloody marys. Wicked Spoon should be on your list of places to check out the next time you're in Vegas. Sin City is known for its buffets, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal dubbed Wicked Spoon one of the best. This unique hotspot doesn't disappoint.