Las Vegas' Wicked Spoon Serves Buffet Food Tapas-Style
When you think of buffets, you probably envision large platters of food with communal serving utensils. But Wicked Spoon, located inside the Cosmopolitan hotel of Las Vegas, takes a different approach. At this trendy Las Vegas strip eatery, you'll find an extensive array of small plates of tapas-style food ready to eat. From sushi to noodle dishes to spring rolls to chicken wings, chances are this nontraditional buffet has whatever you're craving. Each dish is served on a small individual plate, so you can simply take what you want with no self-serving required.
The tapas offered at Wicked Spoon also vary depending on the time of year. The Cosmopolitan's website notes that the buffet, which is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week, serves up "imaginative seasonal dishes." In addition to tapas, the menu includes elevated takes on breakfast favorites including hash browns, chicken and waffles, and eggs Benedict, making it the perfect brunch spot.
What to know about Wicked Spoon before you go
If you find yourself in Las Vegas and want to check out Wicked Spoon, be prepared to wait in a long line. It's a popular spot, and the restaurant only takes reservations for parties of eight or more people. Your best bet is to arrive early — as close to the 8 a.m. opening time as possible — if you want to get a seat. In keeping with the buffet vibes, the dress code is resort casual, so you don't need to wear anything fancy to enjoy the chic ambiance.
When you arrive at the Cosmopolitan, head to the hotel's shopping mall area on the second floor to find Wicked Spoon. The buffet costs $54 for adults and $27 for children on weekends. Children four years old or younger eat for free. For an additional $30, adults can enjoy bottomless mimosas, Bud Light drafts, or bloody marys. Wicked Spoon should be on your list of places to check out the next time you're in Vegas. Sin City is known for its buffets, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal dubbed Wicked Spoon one of the best. This unique hotspot doesn't disappoint.