The Absolute Best Chicken Sandwich In Every US State

What makes the best chicken sandwich? Some would say it's the way you cook the chicken; others would maybe say it's the sauce instead. Still, a select few would put their money on the seasoning used. Wherever you fall on this spectrum, one thing's for certain: The mighty chicken sandwich is well-represented in every state in the U.S. due to passionate people — both those laboring to create the perfect chicken sandwich and their enthusiastic patrons who keep coming back for more.

Chicken sandwich enthusiasts are always on the hunt for that perfect taste of chicken tenderloin or cutlet nestled between two pieces of hearty bread. American foodies are lucky — the sheer size of the country and the talent of its restaurateurs mean they have an almost unlimited number of choices. Since we don't want you to wear yourself out, we took to the Internet in search of the chicken sandwiches with the top reviews and have narrowed down the list to the best one in each state. See if you have what it takes to visit all of these poultry places.