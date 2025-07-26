The Absolute Best Chicken Sandwich In Every US State
What makes the best chicken sandwich? Some would say it's the way you cook the chicken; others would maybe say it's the sauce instead. Still, a select few would put their money on the seasoning used. Wherever you fall on this spectrum, one thing's for certain: The mighty chicken sandwich is well-represented in every state in the U.S. due to passionate people — both those laboring to create the perfect chicken sandwich and their enthusiastic patrons who keep coming back for more.
Chicken sandwich enthusiasts are always on the hunt for that perfect taste of chicken tenderloin or cutlet nestled between two pieces of hearty bread. American foodies are lucky — the sheer size of the country and the talent of its restaurateurs mean they have an almost unlimited number of choices. Since we don't want you to wear yourself out, we took to the Internet in search of the chicken sandwiches with the top reviews and have narrowed down the list to the best one in each state. See if you have what it takes to visit all of these poultry places.
Alabama: Chicken sandwich at Eugene's Hot Chicken
Eugene's Hot Chicken is an Alabama institution. This joint specializes in a mean chicken tender sandwich that customers have been raving about for years. While chicken sandwiches weren't among Elvis' favorite Southern comfort foods, we think they should have been. According to Eugene's menu, its chicken sandwich comes in a slew of different heat levels — from Southern (no heat) to hot (touch of burn) to stupid hot (for the bold and daring) — that'll really test the strength of your palate. Accompaniments like coleslaw, french fries, as well as kickin' collard greens and cornbread tie this whole sandwich experience together.
Multiple locations
Alaska: Chicken sandwich at Lucky Wishbone
The 49th state admitted to the Union is known for its rugged beauty and, thanks to Lucky Wishbone, a memorable chicken sandwich. Advertised on the menu as a customer favorite, this chicken sandwich comes with a juicy, battered, fried chicken breast, tomato, lettuce, and either honey mustard or mayonnaise. Patrons describe their chicken sandwich as flavorful and moist, with some even going as far as to say it's to die for. Others just wolf down their chicken sandwich — a testament to its overall tastiness.
907-272-3454
1033 East 5th Avenue, Anchorage, Alaska, 99501
Arizona: Chill Bill at Hot Chicken Alley
Customers at Hot Chicken Alley have nothing but praise for the Chill Bill, a big, juicy chicken sandwich that'll get your mouth smoking depending on the heat level you choose. A single chicken tender sits inside a toasted bun and is topped with signature Alley Sauce, slaw, and pickles, along with a side of fries. Diners enjoy the sandwich's moist chicken, its perfectly toasted bun, and its overall generous size. If you visit, work your way up to the ridiculous heat level (many say hot is just fine enough).
602-675-2407
13636 North Tatum Boulevard, Suite 10, Phoenix, Arizona, 85032
Arkansas: Black & Bleu Chicken Sandwich at Hugo's
When you stop by Hugo's in Arkansas, which has been serving up bar fare since 1977, do yourself a favor and straightaway order the Black & Bleu Chicken Sandwich — you'll be glad you did. Patrons recommend the sandwich for its robust and zesty flavor profiles that go together perfectly in a kaiser roll. You'll enjoy the blackened chicken breast, melted blue cheese, and lettuce that's finished off with a lime-cilantro aioli to fire up your taste buds.
479-521-7585
25½ North Block Avenue, Fayetteville, Arkansas, 72701
California: The Sando at Howlin' Rays
Two words are all you'll need when you stop by Howlin' Rays: The Sando. This is its much-celebrated take on a true chicken sandwich, which customers praise for its excellent breading and seasoning, crispiness, juiciness, and depth of flavor. Enjoy a boneless chicken breast, pickles, comeback sauce, and slaw, all inside a delicious butter bun. Six different heat levels (from country to howlin') give your palate all it can handle (if you're brave enough).
Multiple locations
Colorado: Buffalo Chicken Sandwich at Cluck Chicken
The Mile High City is where you'll find Cluck Chicken and its Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, a scrumptious meal for aficionados and casual poultry fans alike. Customers have been enjoying the crispy tenders drenched in Buffalo sauce, sandwiched between butter-coated toast, for years. The sandwich is topped with cheese, ranch, and pickles — bacon is optional. Diners gush over its flavors, juiciness, and spice ... with some calling it the best they've ever had.
720-379-3131
1384 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado, 80210
Connecticut: Hot Honey 2.0 Chicken Sandwich at Birdcode
Specializing in Southern comfort food, Birdcode is known for its Hot Honey 2.0 Chicken Sandwich. Treat your taste buds to something a little different: a potato bun surrounding a boneless chicken breast prepared with unrefined peanut oil, decorated with pickles, and drizzled with honey. Customers love its flavorful spice blend, sheer size, and messy eating experience; some go as far as to say the chicken is made to perfection. If you're feeling adventurous, go for the "code breaker" heat level!
Multiple locations
Delaware: Chicken Steak Florentine at Gaudiello's Italian Hoagies
A casual sandwich shop that's been around for more than 40 years, Gaudiello's has mastered the art of hot and cold sandwiches. Over the decades, patrons have had a long time to figure out what's good here, and many favor the Chicken Steak Florentine for a healthier, though still delicious, option with ingredients that complement each other well. This hot sandwich combines chicken and steak, olive-oil-tossed spinach, provolone cheese, and fire-roasted tomatoes — all neatly slathered in basil mayonnaise.
302-428-1060
29A Trolley Square (Park Side), Wilmington, Delaware, 19806
Florida: The G.O.A.T. at Lovebird
Lovebird is a chicken establishment that's proud of its obsession with poultry, so much so that its chicken gets 24-hour brining and is always fresh, all-natural, and hormone- and antibiotic-free. Customer response has been really positive, especially for The G.O.A.T., a one-of-a-kind chicken sandwich featuring dill pickle, mayonnaise, onion, lettuce, and tomato, all inside a hearty bun. Some have been forced to eat it deconstructed (not that they're complaining!) due to the sheer size of the crispy, juicy, well-seasoned tenders.
Multiple locations
Georgia: Hot Chicken Sandwich at Scoville Hot Chicken
When folks talk about spicy chicken at Scoville Hot Chicken, they're not messing around. With expert knowledge of the Scoville scale that measures the heat in chili peppers, this restaurant serves up the finest hot chicken sandwich you can find in Georgia. One sandwich that customers can't get enough of is the aptly named Hot Chicken Sandwich, simply defined by its execution, crispness, and juiciness — all without being messy or oily. Six heat levels are available. Go for the reaper ... if you think you can increase your spice tolerance!
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Crispy Chicken Sandwich at Soul Chicken
Here's a concept for you: Korean fried chicken comes to Hawaii. That's the philosophy behind Soul Chicken, which has built a strong fan base around its crispy chicken sandwich. Customers rave about its tantalizing contrast: you get super-crispy, all-white, juicy meat on the inside and a soft bun on the outside, held together with coleslaw, Korean gochujang sauce, and various spice levels. Some customers stop by at least once a week just to get their hands on this tasty chicken sandwich.
808-800-6599
1095 Dillingham Boulevard, #F1, Honolulu, Hawaii, 96817
Idaho: Crispy Chicken Con Queso at The Bee's Knees Pub & Catering Co.
Family owned since 2014, The Bee's Knees Pub & Catering Co. is a neighborhood watering hole that's also the home of a fancy chicken sandwich that you may not expect at a local pub. The Crispy Chicken Con Queso Sandwich is anything but ordinary. Mozzarella, avocado, green chili, and con queso come together with tomato and brown sugar-prepared bacon and get layered around crispy chicken and held together with a hearty bun. Those who've eaten here enjoy its amazing flavors.
The Bee's Knees Pub & Catering Co.
208-875-2171
850 Lindsay Boulevard, Idaho Falls, Idaho, 83402
Illinois: Hot Chicken Chicken Sandwich at Chubby's Hot Chicken
You've likely heard of the Looney Tunes cartoon character Foghorn Leghorn, but Chubby's Hot Chicken has put a spin on this by naming a chicken sandwich after this character. Its Fog Horn Leg Horn Sandwich is made up of Nashville hot chicken, pickles, and jalapeño slaw and then topped off with a satisfying sauce. Customers dig this taste medley, with some praising the chicken's tenderness and flavors, along with the way the jalapeño slaw complements the heat of the chicken.
312-874-1285
7441 Madison Street, Forest Park, Illinois, 60130
Indiana: Mac N Cheese Chicken Sandwich Flaming Kuma
Flaming Kuma's stock in trade is applying Korean flavors to corn dogs and chicken sandwiches. With regard to the latter, be on the lookout for its Mac N Cheese Chicken Sandwich the next time you're in town. Though it can be a bit messy-good, customers heap praise on its flavor profile: not overpowering the chicken, but allowing for the delicious Kuma sauce to shine through. With each bite, you'll get hot chicken, mac and cheese, pickles, and Kuma sauce on a brioche bun.
Multiple locations
Iowa: Crab Rangoon Chicken Sandwich at Charlotte's Kitchen
At this unassuming eatery, Charlotte's Kitchen serves up soul food the way grandma makes it. Customers are enthusiastic about the Crab Rangoon Chicken Sandwich. You can get it as either crispy or grilled, topped off with crispy wonton strips, lettuce, rangoon spread, and sweet chili sauce — all piled high on a bun. Some patrons go as far as to say the chicken is cooked to perfection; others appreciate the plump, juicy flavor combinations that work well together.
Multiple locations
Kansas: Sebright Chicken Sandwich at Red Bird
For a unique spin on a chicken sandwich, head to Red Bird the next time you're in or around Wichita and order its Sebright Chicken Sandwich. The customer consensus is that this sandwich is spicy and delicious, though it can be a handful to eat. Its unique flavors are evident in its combination of hot honey chili crunch-dipped fried chicken breast, garlic aioli, microgreens, pickled onion, and Kangrow pickles, all stacked on a brioche bun. Jalapeño chips are included on the side.
316-364-4624
6440 East Central, Wichita, Kansas, 67206
Kentucky: Hot Chicken Sandwich at Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue
A chicken enterprise run by three friends, Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue is known for its hot chicken sandwich, which is the subject of many compliments from its loyal clientele. Patrons are impressed with the sandwich's balance of flavors, its robust kick, and great crispiness. Two sides, such as mac and cheese and potato salad, accompany each hot chicken sandwich, making it a full, satisfying meal. Stop by Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue the next time you're in Louisville.
Louie's Hot Chicken & Barbecue
502-709-4274
4222 Poplar Level Road, Louisville, Kentucky, 40213
Louisiana: Willa Jean's Fried Chicken + Tabasco Honey Biscuit at Willa Jean
Willa Jean should be on your radar if a creative chicken sandwich is what you're craving. As far as taste mashups go, Tabasco and honey pair well. That's what the customers here know, much to their delight, with Willa Jean's Fried Chicken + Tabasco Honey Biscuit (a sandwich, for all intents and purposes). Diners can't get enough of it, particularly the balancing act between the heat of Tabasco and the sweetness of honey, tied together with the juiciness of the chicken and the heartiness of the bread.
504-509-7334
611 O'Keefe Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana, 70113
Maine: Fried Chicken Sandwich at Hot Suppa
Maine may not be the first place that comes to people's minds when they think of fried chicken, but Hot Suppa will give them a run for their money. A standout feature on the menu, Hot Suppa's fried chicken sandwich is a hit with locals and tourists alike. Sitting on ciabatta bread is a boneless chicken thigh decorated with jalapeño slaw and finished off with sriracha mayonnaise. This taste explosion has made customers think of it as comfort food — a mouth-watering sandwich that's well-seasoned.
207-871-5005
703 Congress Street, Portland, Maine, 04102
Maryland: Honey Butter Sand Chicken Sandwich at Isaac's Poultry Market
Some taste combinations intuitively just go together, like honey and butter. Maybe that's why Isaac's Poultry Market has had such success with its Honey Butter Sand Chicken Sandwich, a perennial favorite among patrons, with some calling it the best chicken sandwich on the East Coast. That's really saying something since the competition among East Coast sandwiches is stiff. Imagine a fried chicken breast dunked in freshly made honey butter, slathered with Isaac's proprietary sauce, accompanied with dill pickles, resting between slices of toasted potato bread.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: But Make It Spicy Chicken Sandwich at Crazy Good Kitchen
This aptly named restaurant isn't kidding when it advertises itself as the place for chicken in the state. Case in point: the But Make It Spicy Chicken Sandwich, a love letter to chicken fans everywhere, which has received passionate response from its patrons. The sandwich features fried chicken nestled between two buns and topped off with pickles, homemade buttermilk ranch, and mixed slaw. Customers love its noticeable kick that gives just the right amount of spice without burning your entire mouth.
Multiple Locations
Michigan: Charley Apple Chicken-Heinen Bell Sandwich at The Old Goat
Head to The Old Goat in Michigan for a unique spin on a chicken sandwich. The Charley Apple Chicken-Heinen Bell Sandwich (say that five times fast) takes a healthier approach with a char-grilled chicken breast, hickory smoked bacon, slices of honeycrisp apples, garlic mayonnaise, pineapple barbecue sauce, haystack onions, and gouda — sitting on a grilled pretzel roll. The response is fantastic, with patrons praising its mix of textures and flavors and ability to inspire them to try more items on the menu.
616-288-6976
2434 Eastern Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan, 49507
Minnesota: Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich at Lake & Irving
The Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich at Lake & Irving is a hit, if you believe the number of customers talking about how life changing it is. Some who call the sandwich the best in the Twin Cities are impressed with the huge serving of chicken, while others describe how buttery and cheesy it is. When you realize what's in it, it's easy to understand why. You'll get sourdough bread holding together chicken, Duroc bacon, sriracha aioli, and Pepper Jack cheese, plus a complimentary side of fries or house salad.
612-354-2453
1513 West Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55408
Mississippi: Fried Chicken Sandwich at Rooster's
Folks who've been eating at Rooster's are so devoted to its fried chicken sandwich that they're more than happy to forgo KFC, Church's Texas Chicken, and Chick-Fil-A (even if Chick-Fil-A supposedly invented the chicken sandwich) altogether. When your chicken sandwich is being called the best in Jackson and the best diners have had in their entire lives, you know it's special. What makes this sandwich stand out is its simplicity: a spicy, crunchy chicken breast is nestled in a daily freshly made bun and topped with lettuce, onion, a pickle, and a tomato.
Multiple Locations
Missouri: Buffalo Chicken Sandwich at Gobble Stop Smokehouse
The Gobble Stop Smokehouse is a barbecue restaurant putting a twist on chicken for a number of years, much to the delight of its diners. When you go in for a Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, you may just come out singing its praises like many foodies here do. The sandwich consists of pulled chicken drizzled in hot sauce, pickles, provolone cheese, onion rings, and a home-style sauce all sitting atop a pretzel bun. Many customers call it the best chicken sandwich they've ever had.
314-878-8856
1227 Castillons Arcade Plaza, St. Louis, Missouri, 63141
Montana: Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich at Roost Fried Chicken
When you're serving up a hot chicken sandwich, making sure the spice level is just right to fire up your customers' taste buds without driving them away is crucial. Roost Fried Chicken has perfected this goal with its Nashville Hot Fried Chicken Sandwich. It features buttermilk fried chicken, finished off with pickles and slaw in a soft bun, accompanied by a side of fries. People love the chicken's non-greasy quality, its crispy breading, and its juicy tenderness.
406-404-1475
1520 West Main Street, Bozeman, Montana, 59715
Nebraska: OG Fried Chicken Sandwich at Dirty Birds
Dirty Birds epitomizes the concept of size matters. Listen to what its patrons are saying about its OG Fried Chicken Sandwich: the portions are huge, with some saying it's really a sandwich to be shared between two people. The OG means a fried chicken breast has been brined in sweet tea, surrounded by cucumber pickles, and covered in mayonnaise, and it's now sitting on a shokupan bun. Sometimes, simplicity is still the best, and Dirty Birds' customers are willing to deal with long lunch lines for this sandwich.
402-557-5558
1722 St. Mary's Avenue, Omaha, Nebraska, 68102
Nevada: Freebird Chicken Sandwich at The Meat Wagon
There's a consensus forming among The Meat Wagon's lunch crowd: try the Free Bird Chicken Sandwich. While it's nice to get a fresh Chick-Fil-A sandwich, regulars here would rather pay more for the Free Bird Chicken, which they describe as just as tantalizing as other fast food. You'll enjoy a crunchy buttermilk chicken breast, balsamic slaw, and pickles, all drizzled with spicy honey and piled on top of a potato bun. There's also a side of fries in it for you to tie it together.
725-735-7381
7905 West Sahara Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89117
New Hampshire: Chicken Caprese Panini at The Kitchen on River Road
A healthier alternative is welcome, even to fans of the chicken sandwich. The Kitchen on River Road understands this, which is why its Chicken Caprese Panini is made with fresh, grilled chicken, pesto, tomato, and mozzarella, all sitting atop a ciabatta. The customer response has been strong, directed at how flavorful it is. Others compliment the sandwich's ideal proportion of ingredients, in addition to the perfectly and lightly toasted ciabatta. A pickle and homemade chips finish off this meal.
603-782-8325
1362 River Road, Manchester, New Hampshire, 03104
New Jersey: Peruvian Fried Chicken Sandwich at No Forks Given
For those looking for a different chicken sandwich, you may want to check out the Peruvian Fried Chicken Sandwich at No Forks Given. Patrons here are already in love with it, particularly its heat, juiciness, crispiness, and flavor — talk about comfort food. Let's look under the hood of this sandwich: it comes with panko-breaded chicken thighs, spicy mayonnaise, cilantro, pickled onions, scallions, aji verde, and aji amarillo. The portion size is generous, too, so you can't go wrong with this hearty chicken sandwich.
201-360-0364
115 Brunswick Street, Jersey City, New Jersey, 07302
New Mexico: Chicken Sandwich at Chile Chicken Nashville Hot Chicken
Head to this chicken joint if you're looking for a never-frozen, always-fresh chicken sandwich. Regulars laud the stellar chicken sandwich, though it's a good idea to beware of the spice level (some guests recommend you order one heat level below your usual!). As for the sandwich itself, it comes with a fresh chicken breast, pickles, comeback sauce, and slaw. Customers also credit the restaurant with generous portion sizes, so it's taste and value, all in one.
Chile Chicken Nashville Hot Chicken
505-293-1700
3005 Eubank Boulevard NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico, 87111
New York: Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich at Double Chicken Please
Guests who patronize Double Chicken Please and want a sandwich to satiate their chicken craving have one thing on their minds: The Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich. Some praise the fry on the chicken and the subtleness of the honey while others are impressed with the sandwich's taste explosion. The sandwich includes crispy, tender buttermilk chicken pieces stacked on top of each other inside a brioche bun and finished off with some Thai basil sauce for a twist on a classic chicken sandwich.
646-678-5452
115 Allen Street, New York, New York, 10002
North Carolina: Classic Chicken Sandwich at Beasley's Chicken & Honey
For a Southern, New American take on your chicken sandwich, try Beasley's. When you go with a traditional taste combination, you can't go wrong. Its Classic Chicken Sandwich is a well-cooked piece of chicken coated in a special sauce and topped off with shredded iceberg lettuce, all piled high on top of a soft brioche bun. Diners praise it as one of the best chicken sandwiches they've ever had — in spite of it being a bit on the messy side.
919-322-0127
237 South Wilmington Street, Raleigh, North Carolina, 27601
North Dakota: Fargo Hot Chicken Sandwich at Brew Bird
Fans of hot chicken sandwiches have been eating at Brew Bird for years, all thanks to its Fargo Hot Chicken Sandwich. The Fargo is a spin on Nashville Hot, featuring Fargo's special approach to chicken. It comes with chicken dipped in off-the-deck sauce, pickles, and white barbecue sauce, resting on a soft bun. People who've eaten here have high praise for the sandwich's spiciness, flavors, and well-cooked perfection. Just the same, its spice level may be challenging for even the most seasoned veterans.
701-205-0238
30 North University Drive, Fargo, North Dakota, 58102
Ohio: Nashville Style Crispy Chicken Sandwich at The Howlin' Bird
Brunch is not just a late breakfast, which they understand at The Howlin' Bird, a breakfast and brunch establishment, well-known for their great-tasting chicken sandwiches. Try as they may, customers can't get enough of its Nashville Style Crispy Chicken Sandwich, a testament to those who love their chicken hot and portion sizes big. The sandwich features a crispy chicken tender, hot spicy seasonings, and a pickle on a sweet bun; it's served with one side, which can be anything from fries to mac n' cheese to a loaded baked potato.
Multiple Locations
Oklahoma: Whirligig Chicken Sandwich at The Goose Sandies & Bar
If memorable names alone can bring in clientele, then The Goose Sandies & Bar's Whirligig Chicken Sandwich takes the top prize. Diners have come to love this establishment's interpretation of a chicken sandie. You get fried chicken, in-house hot honey, a smattering of Duke's mayonnaise, iceberg lettuce, provolone, and pickles. Those who've eaten here tend to describe it as light on grease and full of tender chicken, exhibiting good crunch. It's taken to another level, thanks to the inclusion of Duke's mayonnaise.
405-724-8384
1210 North Hudson Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73103
Oregon: Crispy Chicken Sandwich at Screen Door Eastside
This cajun- and creole-inspired eatery gets high marks from loyal customers as well as out-of-towners, thanks to its one-of-a-kind crispy chicken sandwich. Those who've had it enjoy its generous size, along with how its ingredients go together in harmony. Screen Door Eastside's Crispy Chicken Sandwich is made up of a fried chicken breast, dabbed in mayonnaise, surrounded by pickles, and topped off with coleslaw — all sitting on a toasted bun. Each sandwich comes with an order of french fries for a full meal.
Multiple Locations
Pennsylvania: OG Fried Chicken Sandwich at Love & Honey Fried Chicken
With a name like Love & Honey Fried Chicken, you have a good feeling that this chicken hot spot knows exactly what it's doing. Patrons who've ordered its OG Fried Chicken Sandwich have nothing but praise for this sammie, with some calling it beyond great and others heaping praise on it for its excellent seasonings. Stop on by to experience it for yourself: a fried chicken breast is drizzled with buttermilk ranch, stacked with sweet pickles, and finished off with spicy slaw, all sitting high on a buttered brioche.
Multiple Locations
Rhode Island: Fried Chicken Sandwich at Honeybird
Honeybird is a modern Southern food restaurant that lets you customize your chicken sandwich with five different flavors and five unique sauces. That's one of the reasons customers enjoy its Fried Chicken Sandwich; the other is sheer taste. They can't say enough good things about the chicken's moistness, juiciness, and tenderness. Many favor the combination of honey cholula with black truffle mayonnaise on their sandwich, which comes with pickles on a Martin's potato roll. If you're feeling adventurous, add extra lettuce, tomato, cheese, red onion, and bacon.
401-919-5885
230 Massasoit Avenue, East Providence, Rhode Island, 02914
South Carolina: Pulled and Fried Chicken Sandwich at Rudy Royale
This Southern chicken shop knows how to please its clientele with a straightforward poultry sammie that has their taste buds asking for more. Rudy Royale's Chicken Sandwich is your choice of either pulled or fried chicken on a buttered bun, adorned with slaw and Duke's mayonnaise. Its sea salt glaze will hit your palate in a good way, and customers rave about the big portion sizes and how it packs a flavor punch. Check this one out when you're in Charleston.
843-297-4443
209 East Bay Street, Charleston, South Carolina, 29401
South Dakota: Vietnamese Fried Chicken Sandwich at Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen
Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen's Vietnamese Fried Chicken Sandwich gets praise from its clientele due to intense flavors. The chicken sandwich features a buttermilk marinated fried chicken thigh, cilantro aioli, bahn mi pickles, and nuoc cham (a sauce made from garlic, fish sauce, lime juice, sugar, and chili), all piled on top of a brioche bun. Diners call the sandwich's flavor profile genius, crediting the crispiness and tenderness of the chicken, as well as its lightness.
Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen
605-338-2206
600 North Main Avenue, Suite 110, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 57104
Tennessee: Chicken Sandwich at Red's Hot Chicken
This Southern-inspired chicken shop knows how to keep patrons feeling full, thanks to its Hot Chicken Sandwich. Look out for its two buttermilk fried chicken tenders, pickles, slaw, and comeback sauce, all neatly nestled on a bun, with a side of french fries. Customers call this chicken sandwich perfect: from the first bite into the bun to the spice and the chicken in between. Depending on your heat tolerance, the spice level here may give even hot chicken veterans a run for their money.
615-400-1454
115 27th Avenue North, Nashville, Tennessee, 37203
Texas: Mike's Sandwich at Mike's Chicken
Calling the chicken sandwich here the best in all of Dallas is a bold assertion, but it's one that the regulars and out-of-towners of Mike's Chicken are willing to make. They don't even mind the longer wait times due to demand, just so they can sink their teeth into Mike's Sandwich. It's known for its crispy chicken tenders coated with chipotle mayonnaise and Mike's sauce, surrounded by pickles and placed on a brioche bun. Be among those who've experienced this sandwich's unbeatable trio of spiciness, juiciness, and crispiness.
Multiple Locations
Utah: Chicken Sandwich at Pretty Bird Hot Chicken
If you're looking for taste and value, Pretty Bird Hot Chicken is the place to be the next time you're in Utah. If there's one common trend among the foodies who enjoy the chicken here, it's that its Fried Chicken Sandwich is oversized and may even be good for two meals. It consists of a boneless chicken thigh, pickles, cider slaw, and special sauce on top of a buttered bun. The slaw is purple, so you'll get a vivid color contrast as you take in each bite.
Multiple Locations
Vermont: Fried Chicken Sandwich at Backyard Pub & Restaurant
When folks in the Green Mountain State get a hankering for a chicken sandwich, they head to Backyard, the spot for sandwiches and burgers. Backyard's Fried Chicken Sandwich delivers the right hint of a kick, to hear the patrons describe it, in addition to being a palate pleaser. Fried chicken teams up with black pepper bacon, onion, tomato, lettuce, and two sauces: chipotle ranch and a housemade cheese sauce. That's stacked high on a potato bun and served with a pickle and kettle potato chips.
802-253-9204
395 Mountain Road, Stowe, Vermont, 05672
Virginia: The Sando at Wooboi Hot Chicken
If you're living in or about to visit the DMV — the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia area — then Wooboi Hot Chicken deserves a stop on your itinerary. Fans of hot, fried, chicken sandwiches call the chicken sammies this establishment serves up the best in the entire DMV. They praise the juiciness of the chicken, the tang of the pickles, and the refreshing taste of the slaw. Order The Sando, and you'll get a big fried chicken breast, butter pickles, cider slaw, and comeback sauce, all nestled in a bun.
Multiple Locations
Washington: Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich at Sisters and Brothers Bar
You'd be forgiven for thinking this isn't a chicken spot, but Sisters and Brothers Bar serves up a mean Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich — remarkable, since it's the Pacific Northwest. Regulars call it the best chicken sandwich in Seattle, praising its heat levels, juiciness, and crispiness. The Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich comes in five heat levels (choose Insane if you dare!) and features two huge tenders, a butter pickle, bread, mayonnaise, iceberg lettuce, and a brioche bun, along with choice of side.
206-283-2078
544 Elliott Avenue West, Seattle, Washington, 98119
West Virginia: Buffalo Chicken Sandwich at Dirty Bird
If there's one word to describe chicken sandwiches at Dirty Bird, it's monster-sized. Customers can't believe the huge portion sizes in poultry sammiches like the Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. It's a giant of a sandwich featuring several pieces of stacked fried chicken with spicy Buffalo sauce drizzled all over the layers. On top of the chicken, you'll find onions, tomato, lettuce, melted blue cheese, jalapeno ranch, Pepper Jack, and a pickle to finish it all off. Customers also compliment Dirty Bird for having a dynamite pressure fryer, which makes its chicken taste like no other.
304-284-9599
301 High Street, Morgantown, West Virginia, 26505
Wisconsin: Sriracha Chicken Sandwich at Swingin' Door Exchange
This happenin' saloon and eatery is spicy chicken sandwich personified. When you walk through its doors, you'll appreciate what's made guests here salivate for the longest time: the Sriracha Chicken Sandwich. This means chicken that's been char-grilled with Pepper Jack cheese and Cajun-seasoned, decorated with bacon and sauteed onions, sprinkled with Sriracha aioli, and then presented on a sesame seed bun. Patrons complement it for having just the right spice and being a treat for their taste buds.
414-276-8150
219 East Michigan Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 53202
Wyoming: Cran-Brie Chicken Sandwich at Cowboy Cafe
Located in a state like Wyoming, a diner with a name like Cowboy Cafe seems like it's all about beef and burgers. Look a little beneath the surface, and you'll be pleasantly surprised to find a well-received chicken sandwich that gets high marks from its customers. If you enjoy the signature flavor of sourdough bread, the Cran-Brie Chicken Sandwich is well-cooked chicken inside of sourdough, topped off with cheese, pecans, and cranberries, an offering that's gotten plenty of compliments for being tasty and tender.
Multiple Locations