Did Chick-Fil-A Really Invent The Chicken Sandwich?

If there were ever a fast-food staple that wasn't a big, juicy burger, it'd be a savory fried chicken sandwich. It makes perfect sense as restaurant chains like Chick-fil-A have built a legacy from selling them. This is something that the fast-food chicken giant has become so proud of that they even trademarked a slogan stating, "We didn't invent the chicken, just the chicken sandwich." To quickly answer the question you might be asking yourself: No, Chick-fil-A didn't invent the chicken sandwich. Their culinary team are absolutely experts on the matter, undeniably making an art of something so simple. But create it? No, they did not. However, it does raise the questions of why the company would make the claim, and where the chicken sandwich actually came from.

In 1996, Chick-fil-A trademarked the slogan, and let's be honest — this was just their marketing department being clever and cheeky, while probably also more than a little self-aware of their reputation for being expert purveyors of the chicken sandwich. Though this sandwich is now one of Chick-fil-A's most ordered items, historically, there's no way it invented the dish, as bread and chicken have been around for centuries at the very least, and Chick-fil-A has only had its doors open since 1946. However, what can be said is that it was one of the first major establishments to bring fast-food chicken sandwiches to the world. While Kentucky Fried Chicken served its first Southern-style chicken entrée in 1930, it didn't come out with a chicken sandwich until the 1980s. Other direct competitors like Church's Texas Chicken and Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen wouldn't even come into being until 1952 and 1972, respectively.