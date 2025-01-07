Elvis' 9 Favorite Southern Comfort Foods

In his 42 years of life, Elvis Presley built a lasting legacy for himself. His musical genius has graced the ears of people for generations, leaving him the lasting King of Rock and Roll. But his influence doesn't stop at chart-topping hits. The singer's appetite and interesting eating habits have garnered attention from fans and foodies alike, too. Presley's inkling toward a number of Southern comfort foods has been an especially important part of his identity.

Born in Mississippi and having moved to Tennessee during his younger years, Presley stayed true to his Southern roots by enjoying several staple dishes from the region. Southern meals were the King's bread and butter, from the famous Elvis sandwich to some good old mashed potatoes. To say he happily chowed down on these familiar foods every now and then would be an understatement, as he developed strong fixations toward many of them. Those who were close to him could even recall particular ways in which the musician enjoyed these meals and made them part of his everyday life. In turn, quite a few Southern delicacies can now be labeled fit for a king.