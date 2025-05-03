How To Get A Fresh Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Every Time You Order
If you're heading to your local Chick-fil-A, you're almost certainly picking up either an order of tenders or some kind of sandwich. The brand's signature chicken sandwich is one of its most-ordered menu items, but if you want to ensure you get one that hasn't been sitting under a warming lamp for a while, then there are two main ways to do it: Customize your order, or simply ask for a fresh sandwich.
A typical Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich is made with nothing more than a piece of pressure-fried chicken, two pickles, and a toasted bun. But if you want a fresh sandwich, customize it by asking for no pickles. Since the standard pickle-topped sandwiches are sometimes made in advance, this ensures they cook up a fresh one for you. If you ask for something extra, such as cheese, then there's a chance it'll be made fresh, too, but skipping the pickles (or requesting them on the side) is your best bet.
You can also just ask for a fresh chicken sandwich
Of course, if you want a fresh sandwich — pickles and all — then all you have to do is ask. But there is one caveat: You have to ask nicely. Chick-fil-A employees are some of the most well-trained fast food workers when it comes to manners, and they would prefer to receive that energy in return. Asking a Chick-fil-A employee to make you a fresh sandwich means doing so in a way that will make them want to grant that request happily. While the chain's employees will still give you reliable service if you're impolite, they'll be more likely to take your request seriously if they like the way you pitch it.
Reddit users reveal that, in their experience, just asking for a fresh sandwich is enough to get a cooked-to-order one. However, one user says you'll have to wait longer for it, which makes sense because it needs to be prepared from start to finish. And to build even more flavor, don't forget to pair your chicken sandwich with a dipping sauce — if you're not sure which one to choose, Chowhound ranked them all.