How To Get A Fresh Chick-Fil-A Sandwich Every Time You Order

If you're heading to your local Chick-fil-A, you're almost certainly picking up either an order of tenders or some kind of sandwich. The brand's signature chicken sandwich is one of its most-ordered menu items, but if you want to ensure you get one that hasn't been sitting under a warming lamp for a while, then there are two main ways to do it: Customize your order, or simply ask for a fresh sandwich.

A typical Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich is made with nothing more than a piece of pressure-fried chicken, two pickles, and a toasted bun. But if you want a fresh sandwich, customize it by asking for no pickles. Since the standard pickle-topped sandwiches are sometimes made in advance, this ensures they cook up a fresh one for you. If you ask for something extra, such as cheese, then there's a chance it'll be made fresh, too, but skipping the pickles (or requesting them on the side) is your best bet.