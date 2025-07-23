Fix Bland Store-Bought Tomato Sauce With This Salty Ingredient Combo

Do you have a supply of store-bought tomato sauce that could do with a glow-up? Reaching for select ingredients, most of which you may already have on hand, is a simple technique to upgrade store-bought tomato sauce. Not only is it an opportunity to switch things up in your cooking with added flavors, but putting new, flavorful spins on a basic tomato sauce can also inspire unique ways to put your new and improved creation to use. One hack in particular shines especially for those who savor the briny notes reminiscent of the flavor of the seas. The two game-changing ingredients are a combination of olives and capers. Capers are celebrated in the culinary world for their potential to transform boring meals into something more exciting, while among the many things we know about olives, it's an effortless way to impart savory saltiness to your meals.

Adding these two ingredients might not seem like a revelatory trick, as after all, puttanesca is one of many Italian pasta classic sauces that already features olives and capers in a seasoned tomato sauce. Though puttanesca is a sauce of its own, stirring in chopped olives and capers also offers a solution to level up bland or even balance overly sweet tomato sauce with their natural salty bite for a more well-rounded sauce. This ingredient combo is also suitable for plant-based eaters, as traditional puttanesca sauce also includes anchovies in the mix. For a kick of umami to take the place of anchovies, consider stirring in miso paste for a robust tomato sauce, every spoonful of which can transport your tastebuds to a sunny Mediterranean coast.