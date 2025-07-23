Fix Bland Store-Bought Tomato Sauce With This Salty Ingredient Combo
Do you have a supply of store-bought tomato sauce that could do with a glow-up? Reaching for select ingredients, most of which you may already have on hand, is a simple technique to upgrade store-bought tomato sauce. Not only is it an opportunity to switch things up in your cooking with added flavors, but putting new, flavorful spins on a basic tomato sauce can also inspire unique ways to put your new and improved creation to use. One hack in particular shines especially for those who savor the briny notes reminiscent of the flavor of the seas. The two game-changing ingredients are a combination of olives and capers. Capers are celebrated in the culinary world for their potential to transform boring meals into something more exciting, while among the many things we know about olives, it's an effortless way to impart savory saltiness to your meals.
Adding these two ingredients might not seem like a revelatory trick, as after all, puttanesca is one of many Italian pasta classic sauces that already features olives and capers in a seasoned tomato sauce. Though puttanesca is a sauce of its own, stirring in chopped olives and capers also offers a solution to level up bland or even balance overly sweet tomato sauce with their natural salty bite for a more well-rounded sauce. This ingredient combo is also suitable for plant-based eaters, as traditional puttanesca sauce also includes anchovies in the mix. For a kick of umami to take the place of anchovies, consider stirring in miso paste for a robust tomato sauce, every spoonful of which can transport your tastebuds to a sunny Mediterranean coast.
Elevate the basics with your bold, new tomato sauce
The default for any tomato sauce is likely pasta, and with this elevated take on a conventional store-bought tomato sauce, you can prepare batches of a puttanesca-style sauce to toss your favorite pasta into. It's no secret that vodka and tomatoes make a perfect pairing, so consider replacing basic tomato sauce with this bold and briny version the next time you're in the mood for a mouthwatering bowl of penne alla vodka. For those who fancy a touch of sweetness in their sauce, reach for Giada De Laurentiis' favorite brand of canned cherry tomatoes as the foundation for your recipe. If you prepare a large batch of tomato sauce with the caper and olive combo, they make for a handy shortcut for a hearty shakshuka that is perfect for an elaborate yet easy brunch spread.
It's also a great base for pizza, since most of the flavors often come from the toppings. With the addition of olive and capers into the sauce, you automatically boost the flavors in every bite, which is great if you're looking for a simple slice without sacrificing flavor. Soup is the epitome of cold-weather comfort, so why not blend this tomato sauce into a rustic, puttanesca-style soup? Or even better, simmer with white beans using our suggested tip for extra creamy tomato beans, and serve with a generous slice of freshly baked bread. Don't worry, we haven't forgotten about refreshing summertime recipes to cool you down on a sweltering hot day. You can use the olive-caper-tomato sauce as a base for a robust gazpacho, and finish with a drizzle of your favorite infused olive oil to celebrate all the glorious flavors in every serving.