Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Canned Tomatoes Deserve A Spot In Your Pantry

Using canned tomatoes instead of fresh tomatoes is a convenient culinary hack to minimize food prep time and avoid tossing out spoiled produce. Given the extended shelf life of canned tomatoes, they are a pantry staple for a reason. But if you've ever felt overwhelmed with the countless brands to choose from, you certainly would not be alone. We've all been there, walking up and down the canned tomatoes section of the grocery aisle, trying to decide which ones to add to our shopping basket. The good news is that Italian-American chef and entrepreneur Giada De Laurentiis has got you covered. In a YouTube video, she shared a few helpful pointers for choosing canned tomatoes to deliver a superior dish with minimal effort.

De Laurentiis recommends Carmelina's canned cherry tomatoes for a sophisticated spin on a simple tomato sauce. Your sauce will transform from basic to brilliant with minimal effort as you'll experience a touch of sweetness you didn't realize you were missing out on. However, you may want to reserve this variety for a special occasion as they are on the pricier side and can be harder to come across. For versatile applications, San Marzano whole tomatoes are the way to make your Italian peers proud, especially if you savor chunkier tomato sauces. Last but not least, chopped and pureed tomatoes are also an important category to hit. For these varieties, De Laurentiis suggests skipping the canned versions to avoid the unappealing metallic taste; instead, opt for those in cardboard boxes or glass jars like ones from the popular brand Mutti. Go for the unseasoned options so you have full control of the seasonings and can wow your guests with a personal touch.