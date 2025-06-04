Giada De Laurentiis' Favorite Canned Tomatoes Deserve A Spot In Your Pantry
Using canned tomatoes instead of fresh tomatoes is a convenient culinary hack to minimize food prep time and avoid tossing out spoiled produce. Given the extended shelf life of canned tomatoes, they are a pantry staple for a reason. But if you've ever felt overwhelmed with the countless brands to choose from, you certainly would not be alone. We've all been there, walking up and down the canned tomatoes section of the grocery aisle, trying to decide which ones to add to our shopping basket. The good news is that Italian-American chef and entrepreneur Giada De Laurentiis has got you covered. In a YouTube video, she shared a few helpful pointers for choosing canned tomatoes to deliver a superior dish with minimal effort.
De Laurentiis recommends Carmelina's canned cherry tomatoes for a sophisticated spin on a simple tomato sauce. Your sauce will transform from basic to brilliant with minimal effort as you'll experience a touch of sweetness you didn't realize you were missing out on. However, you may want to reserve this variety for a special occasion as they are on the pricier side and can be harder to come across. For versatile applications, San Marzano whole tomatoes are the way to make your Italian peers proud, especially if you savor chunkier tomato sauces. Last but not least, chopped and pureed tomatoes are also an important category to hit. For these varieties, De Laurentiis suggests skipping the canned versions to avoid the unappealing metallic taste; instead, opt for those in cardboard boxes or glass jars like ones from the popular brand Mutti. Go for the unseasoned options so you have full control of the seasonings and can wow your guests with a personal touch.
How to use canned tomatoes in gourmet, home-cooked recipes
Having canned tomatoes stocked in your pantry gears you up for a delicious variety of home-cooked meals. Whole canned tomatoes reign supreme, particularly because of their reliable uniformity. Plus, whole, peeled tomatoes are usually preserved in tomato juice or puree at their peak season. The result is a superior flavor that celebrates the natural sweetness of juicy, ripe tomatoes. If you're feeling extra fancy, it's worth loosening the purse strings and splurging on canned San Marzano tomatoes. Just be cautious to avoid being scammed by San Marzano dupes that might be lurking on grocery store shelves. If you enjoy getting your hands dirty, cooking with whole tomatoes makes your ventures in the kitchen as fun as they can be delicious. They're an excellent base for a chunky puttanesca-style pasta sauce with olives, capers, and fresh herbs. Crushed slightly by hand, the tomatoes provide a rustic feel and a sauce that clings beautifully to noodles.
For preparations that benefit from a more homogenous consistency like soups and stews, canned crushed tomatoes are a good canvas to build upon. From a warm bowl of herbaceous tomato and vegetable soup to a light and refreshing gazpacho that screams "summer," canned tomatoes can be your key to creating unique, globally-inspired dishes. Canned, diced tomatoes also serve their purpose, especially in a restaurant-quality salsa that Ree Drummond herself would approve. Relish a smoky char in your sauce? Reach for fire-roasted tomatoes for added boldness. Regardless of your choice, when cooking with canned tomatoes, it's important to abide by the nonna-approved technique to balance the acidity with baking soda, so that all the aromatic ingredients can shine in every bite.