The Shakshuka Shortcut For An Elaborate Breakfast Made Easy

A breakfast that's hearty, healthy, and easy might seem like an impossibility. We often don't have time for a full-on pots-and-pans meal in the morning, but that shouldn't mean we're stuck eating something frozen or from a takeout bag. Shakshuka, a classic North African and Middle Eastern breakfast dish, is packed with veggies, protein, and tons of satisfying flavor — but it's usually kind of a production. Traditionally, it's a multi-step affair that comes together on the stove, requiring sautéing onions and peppers, simmering tomatoes, and carefully poaching eggs. It's amazing, but let's be honest, it's not happening on a Tuesday morning.

Whether you're trying to spontaneously whip up a no-cook brunch, or you're just craving a low-effort breakfast, the microwave is your savior for easy shakshuka. TikTok creator @cookanyday shows us a minimal-effort way to make shakshuka in the microwave (with zero stovetop cleanup). Using a microwavable bowl with a fitted lid, like this glass Everything Dish from Anyday, makes the whole thing a breeze.

You simply pour jarred marinara sauce into the bowl, then gently crack two eggs directly over the sauce. Cover and microwave until the whites are set but yolks are still runny, which should be two minutes or less, depending on your microwave. Finish with a sprinkle of parmesan or feta, chopped herbs, and a side of crusty bread for dipping. Gourmet breakfast in the microwave? It's possible!