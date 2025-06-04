The Shakshuka Shortcut For An Elaborate Breakfast Made Easy
A breakfast that's hearty, healthy, and easy might seem like an impossibility. We often don't have time for a full-on pots-and-pans meal in the morning, but that shouldn't mean we're stuck eating something frozen or from a takeout bag. Shakshuka, a classic North African and Middle Eastern breakfast dish, is packed with veggies, protein, and tons of satisfying flavor — but it's usually kind of a production. Traditionally, it's a multi-step affair that comes together on the stove, requiring sautéing onions and peppers, simmering tomatoes, and carefully poaching eggs. It's amazing, but let's be honest, it's not happening on a Tuesday morning.
Whether you're trying to spontaneously whip up a no-cook brunch, or you're just craving a low-effort breakfast, the microwave is your savior for easy shakshuka. TikTok creator @cookanyday shows us a minimal-effort way to make shakshuka in the microwave (with zero stovetop cleanup). Using a microwavable bowl with a fitted lid, like this glass Everything Dish from Anyday, makes the whole thing a breeze.
You simply pour jarred marinara sauce into the bowl, then gently crack two eggs directly over the sauce. Cover and microwave until the whites are set but yolks are still runny, which should be two minutes or less, depending on your microwave. Finish with a sprinkle of parmesan or feta, chopped herbs, and a side of crusty bread for dipping. Gourmet breakfast in the microwave? It's possible!
Perfecting microwave shakshuka
The beauty of this shortcut shakshuka is its simplicity, but knowing how to properly serve shakshuka can make it all the more satisfying. Since you won't be doing the whole shebang with sautèed aromatics, try using a great-tasting jarred sauce that's robust and zesty on its own (check out our ranking of the best store-bought marinara sauces for inspiration). Or, if you're using plain marinara, small additions like garlic powder, chili flakes, cumin, or harissa go a long way.
You'll also need to pay close attention to the eggs, since they're a little more finicky in the microwave than on the stovetop. A good shakshuka has runny, custardy egg yolks that blend silkily with the tomato sauce and cheese. For gooey, yolky perfection, start with one minute in the microwave, then check in at 15-second intervals. The eggs will continue cooking from residual heat after you pull them out, so err on the side of underdone if you're unsure. Every microwave is a little different, so you might need to experiment!
With shakshuka, toppings really make the dish. Feta is a classic, but parmesan adds a nutty twist. Up the decadence with dollops of creamy goat cheese right after microwaving, and it'll melt into the sauce beautifully. Chopped fresh herbs (parsley, cilantro, or mint) and a drizzle of olive oil give the dish a brunch-worthy finish.
And don't forget the bread. A crusty Italian bread, toasted sourdough, or some pita is essential. Dip, scoop, and savor this delicious breakfast in less than five minutes.