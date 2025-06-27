What Are Capers? The Bold Ingredient Turning Boring Meals Into Flavor Gold

Another follow-up to the "What are capers?" query is "Does size matter?" and the answer is a qualified yes. Yes, because capers come in different sizes, and because the smaller sizes are said to be more tender. However, it's only a qualified yes — as far as most people are concerned — because getting those different sizes can be tough.

Capers are traditionally named according to their size. If you look at most grocery store jars, you will see "non-pareils" on the label, which is the smallest size, up to 7 millimeters. They then progress through surfines (up to 8 millimeters), capucines (up to 9 millimeters), capotes (up to 11 millimeters), fines (up to 13 millimeters), and grusas (14 millimeters or higher). The smaller capers are crunchier, giving that characteristic pop we expect in a bagel or a salad. The larger ones are closer to a veggie, best used in stews and sauces as a flavoring agent rather than a bright garnish.

If you really care about trying the different sizes, you've got a task ahead of you. The smallest ones are the easiest to find. You can go online and simply purchase Sanniti Spanish Non-Pareil Capers. That's just one brand, however; you will find many more both online and at your local grocery store. If you want a slightly bigger option, Sanniti Spanish Capers Capotes will do the trick. The other four sizes are difficult to come by. You'll usually have to visit a specialty shop for these.