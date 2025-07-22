10 Expensive Trader Joe's Items That Are Still Absolutely Worth It
If you've ever found yourself in a heated debate over the best frozen meal at Trader Joe's or nearly wept when your favorite seasonal snack disappeared overnight, you're not alone. Trader Joe's has cultivated a near cult-like following since its first store opened in Pasadena, California, in 1967, attracting fans with its playful packaging, quirky product names, and a treasure-hunt shopping experience that practically dares you not to leave with at least one unexpected item in your cart. But beyond the aesthetic and the Everything But the Bagel seasoning empire, the real magic lies in its business model: Trader Joe's keeps prices low by selling mostly private-label goods and buying direct from manufacturers, cutting out middlemen and passing those savings on to shoppers.
That means "expensive" is a relative term here — you're unlikely to encounter a $20 wedge of cheese or a $12 chocolate bar. Still, there are a few items that inch above the store's famously affordable price point. As someone who shops at Trader Joe's weekly — or sometimes daily, when the mood (or the ube-coated pretzel craving) strikes — I've sampled quite a few items on these hallowed shelves. And I'm here to tell you: Some of those Trader Joe's splurges are absolutely worth it. Whether it's a spendy bottle of olive oil, a specialty protein, or a next-level cheese selection that'll ruin all others for you, these higher-priced TJ's finds earn their keep in your cart.
1. Golden kiwi
Golden kiwis may look like their fuzzy green cousins at first glance, but don't be fooled. These little gems are a whole different fruit experience. With smoother, bronze-toned skin and vibrant yellow flesh, golden kiwis are sweeter, less tangy, and remarkably juicy. Think tropical vibes with hints of mango and melon minus the mouth-puckering tartness that green kiwis are known for. They're also packed with vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, so you can feel good about devouring them right over the sink with nothing but a spoon — the best way to enjoy ripe fruit, in my opinion.
At Trader Joe's, a four-pack of golden kiwis rings in at $6.99, which may raise some eyebrows for shoppers used to per-piece produce pricing. Most fruits and vegetables cost less than a dollar per specimen, making these pre-packaged kiwis a pricier option in the produce aisle. But you can't go wrong with this purchase. Since these little beauties are highly seasonal (they're typically available from June through August), they're consistently ripe, ready to eat, and honestly feel like a little luxury in your lunchbox.
So while this may not be a splurge by Whole Foods standards, golden kiwis are a higher-tier buy for Trader Joe's, yet totally worth it. The flavor is next-level, the texture is melt-in-your-mouth smooth, and they're endlessly snackable. If you're going to spend a fraction more on fruit, let it be for something that delivers sunshine in every bite. Golden kiwis are exactly that and then some.
2. Wild Nova-style smoked sockeye salmon
Nova smoked sockeye salmon isn't your average bagel topper; it's the velvety, flavor-packed upgrade you didn't know you needed. The term "Nova" refers to both the origin of the salmon (Nova Scotia) and the classic curing-and-cold-smoking process that preserves the fish's delicate texture and rich, buttery flavor. Pair that process with sockeye salmon — a wild-caught species known for its deep red hue, firmer bite, and naturally robust taste — and you've got a next-level delicacy that stands apart from your everyday lox (salmon cured in salt and not smoked).
At Trader Joe's, an 8-ounce package of Nova smoked sockeye salmon will set you back $13.99. Yes, that's a noticeable jump from the store's typical budget-friendly pricing model, but this is one instance where quality is worth the extra coin. Sockeye is generally leaner and more flavorful than Atlantic salmon (which is often farm-raised), and the Nova-style smoking brings out its nuanced, savory-sweet essence without overpowering it with too much salt or smoke.
The result? A luxurious slice of salmon that's perfect on a toasted bagel, folded into an omelet, layered over a crisp cracker with cream cheese, or eaten straight from the package — no judgment here. It's a splurge by Trader Joe's standards, but a steal compared to high-end delis or gourmet grocery stores offering similar products. If you want something that feels indulgent yet is still packed with proteins and omega-3s, this smoked sockeye salmon more than earns its spot in your cart (and your fridge).
3. Sesame teriyaki beef skirt steak
Trader Joe's has long been a weeknight dinner hero thanks to its lineup of pre-marinated meats, each one a flavor-packed, no-fuss solution for busy evenings when the last thing you want to do is whip up a marinade from scratch. These ready-to-cook proteins are trimmed, seasoned, and begging to be tossed in a skillet, on the grill, or into the oven. Among the standouts? The sesame teriyaki beef skirt steak, a bold, savory-sweet option that's a favorite for good reason.
At $16.99 per pound, it's one of the pricier options in Trader Joe's marinated meat section, especially when compared to the chicken or pork selections that hover around the $7–$10 range. But this skirt steak earns its premium price tag. First, it's a USDA choice cut (a top beef grade) known for its intensely beefy flavor and tender chew, especially when it's sliced thin across the grain. Then there's the marinade: a glossy, umami-rich blend of soy sauce, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, and a kiss of brown sugar that caramelizes beautifully as it cooks. It tastes like you spent hours preparing it, when in reality, dinner's ready in 15 minutes flat.
Serve it with rice and stir-fried veggies, fold it into tacos, or pile it over salad for a versatile, restaurant-quality main that instantly elevates a weeknight meal. If you're going to splurge on a quick dinner option, make it one that delivers big flavor and minimal effort. This one's worth every juicy bite.
4. Dry toasted pignolias (pine nuts)
Pine nuts may be small, but they pack a mighty punch both in flavor and in price. Often overshadowed by trendier seeds and nuts, these buttery little gems (technically seeds) deserve a spot in your pantry year-round to be used for more than just pesto. They add a subtle richness and delicate crunch to everything from pasta to roasted vegetables and baked goods. Toast them lightly, and their flavor transforms into something nutty, warm, and slightly sweet — basically, culinary gold in seed form.
Trader Joe's dry toasted pignolias come in at $10.99 for an 8-ounce bag, making them one of the pricier pantry staples on the shelf. Compared to the store's famously affordable nuts and seeds, this one definitely feels like an extravagance. But the truth is that pine nuts are expensive everywhere thanks to their labor-intensive harvesting process (they're hand-collected from pine cones) and limited growing regions. Trader Joe's price is actually a deal compared with what you'll pay at high-end grocery stores.
And because a little goes a long way, one bag will last through several batches of pesto, grain bowls, or sautéed greens. You can even sprinkle them over hummus or yogurt for a surprisingly luxe finish. If you're looking to level up your cooking without a lot of extra effort, pine nuts are your secret weapon. And at Trader Joe's, you're getting gourmet flair without the full gourmet markup, which makes this splurge feel a lot more like a steal.
5. Raw Argentinian red shrimp
If you've ever wished shrimp tasted a little more like lobster, meet your new freezer MVP: Argentinian red shrimp. These rosy-hued beauties hail from the icy waters off the coast of Argentina, where their unique environment produces shrimp with a naturally sweet, rich flavor and a buttery texture that's often compared to, you guessed it, lobster. Unlike the more commonly available white or tiger shrimp, these come pre-blushed with color and cook up tender and juicy, not rubbery (as long as you don't overdo it).
At $11.99 for a 16-ounce bag at Trader Joe's, they're pricier than your average frozen shrimp but still a relative bargain considering the flavor and quality. They come peeled, deveined, and tail-off, so they're all reward with none of the prep work — just thaw and toss them into your favorite dish. Sauté them in garlic butter, throw them into tacos, or pile them onto a seafood pasta. Whatever the route, they make a meal feel instantly elevated.
And because they're so naturally flavorful, you don't need to do much to make them shine. That means fewer ingredients, faster dinners, and meals that taste like they came from a coastal bistro (try them in a budget-friendly homemade lobster roll). For seafood lovers looking to upgrade their weeknight rotation without shelling out (pun fully intended) for fresh lobster or scallops, these shrimp are a delicious, freezer-friendly splurge that more than earns a spot on your next Trader Joe's run.
6. Organic Fair Trade Wake Up Blend Coffee
Let's be honest. Paying $17.99 for a canister of coffee at Trader Joe's feels like a bit of a splurge. But if you're the kind of person who treats your morning cup like a sacred ritual (who doesn't before 9 a.m.?), Trader Joe's Organic Fair Trade Wake Up Blend is absolutely worth the price tag.
This 28-ounce beauty is made with 100% arabica beans sourced from small-scale farms in Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, and Peru. Those "Fair Trade" and "Organic" labels aren't just feel-good marketing — they're your cue that you're sipping on sustainably grown beans and that farmers are getting a fair deal for their hard work. Those qualities alone might justify the cost, but the real magic is in the brew.
The flavor is smooth and balanced with subtle notes of caramel and toasted nuts. It's a simple brew but consistently delicious. It's that perfectly blended medium roast that feels cozy and invigorating at the same time, like someone giving you a gentle nudge out of bed with a warm blanket in hand. It works just as well for drip as it does for French press, espresso, and even cold brew. The flavor holds up, even when you forget your mug on the counter and come back to it 20 minutes later (no burnt aftertaste here). If you're tired of playing Russian roulette with budget beans, this is your reliable, ethically sourced morning hero. Wake up, indeed.
7. 100% Pure Maple Syrup, Grade A Dark Color Robust Taste
It's true that a $15.99 price point might make you pause mid-pancake, but trust me when I say that not all maple syrup is created equal. Trader Joe's 100% pure maple syrup isn't just any bottle of the sweet stuff. This is the good stuff: Grade A Dark Color Robust Taste, with a complex flavor that puts those plastic squeeze bottles of maple-flavored corn syrup to shame.
So, what exactly do all these sugary-sweet buzzwords mean, and how do you know which maple syrup to pick? Maple syrup comes in a few grades: golden, amber, dark, and very dark, all made from the same trees, just harvested at different times during the season. Golden and amber are lighter and more delicate. But dark is where the flavor really starts to strut. Think warm toffee, toasted sugar, and a hint of molasses. It's bold, rich, and meant to stand up to waffles, yogurt, roasted carrots, or anything that could use a dose of indulgence.
This particular bottle from Trader Joe's is the real deal — not maple-flavored or cut with corn syrup. Just 100% tapped-from-a-tree goodness, sourced from the northeastern U.S. and Canada, where maple syrup is practically a religion. Plus, the 32-ounce jug means you're getting a solid deal compared to those tiny fancy bottles at boutique grocers that cost just as much for half the volume. You can use it generously without guilt on pancakes, in bourbon cocktails, or in marinades.
8. Triple cream brie cheese with wild mushrooms
If your cheese board has been feeling a little uninspired lately, allow us to introduce your new secret weapon: Trader Joe's triple cream brie with wild mushrooms. At $13.99 per pound, it's not exactly bargain-bin brie, but this is one indulgence that earns its price tag with every buttery, earthy bite. First, let's talk triple cream. Unlike your average brie, which clocks in at around 60% butterfat, a triple cream brie is obligated to bring the decadence — think at least 75% butterfat by dry weight. That's achieved by adding extra cream to the milk before the curds are formed. The resulting cheese boasts a texture so rich and luscious that it practically oozes at room temperature with a flavor that melts across your tongue like cultured silk.
Now layer in wild mushrooms. Earthy, savory, and a little funky in the best way, they cut through the richness of the cheese just enough to keep each bite intriguing without being overpowering. It's like a truffle-scented whisper behind all that creamy indulgence. This brie is a cheese plate showstopper, sure, but it's also equally at home melted into a fancy grilled cheese, tucked into puff pastry, or smeared on a baguette with a drizzle of honey. You could go cheaper. You could go basic. But why would you, when this mushroom-kissed wheel of luxury is sitting right there in the Trader Joe's cheese case, waiting to elevate your snacking game? Your taste buds deserve it.
9. Caymus 50th Anniversary Cabernet Sauvignon
Caymus Vineyards is practically royalty in Napa Valley. Family-owned and operated since 1972, Caymus is best known for producing some of the region's most sought-after Cabernet Sauvignon — big, bold, and silky smooth with a signature plushness that fans can spot a mile away. The wines are known for rich flavors, velvety tannins, and that unmistakable Napa sunshine in a glass.
To celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2022, Caymus released a special Cabernet Sauvignon that takes everything you love about its flagship wine and turns it up to 11. The Caymus 50th Anniversary Cabernet is a masterpiece in a bottle: luxuriously full-bodied, deeply concentrated, and dripping with notes of dark cherry, blackberry, cocoa, and that classic Caymus vanilla oak finish. It's aged with care to bring out layer upon layer of flavor while still staying approachable enough for a casual (but fancy) Friday night. What sets it apart? It's crafted as a tribute, blending the vineyard's legacy with its best modern winemaking techniques. It's rich but balanced, structured but not stuffy. In short, it's Napa magic.
Thanks to a proudly curated wine selection, Trader Joe's carries this sought-after vintage on its shelves, albeit at a significantly higher price point than the famed "Two Buck Chuck" the grocer is known for. At $89.99 per bottle, Caymus' 50th Anniversary Cabernet is definitely a splurge. But if you're a wine lover or simply looking for a celebratory sip, this bottle delivers. One sip, and you'll understand why Caymus has been a legend for five decades and counting.
10. Premium extra virgin olive oil
If you've ever wondered whether splurging on a nicer olive oil is worth it, Trader Joe's premium extra virgin olive oil makes a strong, delicious case for "absolutely yes." At $12.99 for a 32-ounce bottle, it's pricier than TJ's basic varieties, but what you're getting is a true pantry upgrade with serious flavor and quality.
This oil is cold-pressed from tree-harvested olives (for the freshest flavor), meaning the fruit is picked while still green and full of antioxidants, then mechanically pressed without heat to preserve its delicate flavor and nutritional profile. The result? An oil that's bold, grassy, a little peppery on the finish — everything a proper premium extra virgin olive oil should be.
So, what sets extra virgin apart from light or pure olive oils? It's all about processing and purity. Extra virgin is the highest grade, with no refining, no chemicals, and very low acidity, which translates to better taste and better health benefits (hello, heart-friendly fats). Premium EVOO like this one often comes from single-origin sources or carefully blended batches for consistency and freshness.
Drizzle it over roasted veggies, swirl it into hummus, dunk your bread, or finish soups and pastas with a glistening splash. This isn't the olive oil you forget in the back of the cabinet. It's the one you reach for daily and guard like a good bottle of wine. At under $13 for a liter, it's a culinary investment you (and your taste buds) won't regret.