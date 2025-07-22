10 Expensive Trader Joe's Items That Are Still Absolutely Worth It

Golden kiwis may look like their fuzzy green cousins at first glance, but don't be fooled. These little gems are a whole different fruit experience. With smoother, bronze-toned skin and vibrant yellow flesh, golden kiwis are sweeter, less tangy, and remarkably juicy. Think tropical vibes with hints of mango and melon minus the mouth-puckering tartness that green kiwis are known for. They're also packed with vitamin C, fiber, and antioxidants, so you can feel good about devouring them right over the sink with nothing but a spoon — the best way to enjoy ripe fruit, in my opinion.

At Trader Joe's, a four-pack of golden kiwis rings in at $6.99, which may raise some eyebrows for shoppers used to per-piece produce pricing. Most fruits and vegetables cost less than a dollar per specimen, making these pre-packaged kiwis a pricier option in the produce aisle. But you can't go wrong with this purchase. Since these little beauties are highly seasonal (they're typically available from June through August), they're consistently ripe, ready to eat, and honestly feel like a little luxury in your lunchbox.

So while this may not be a splurge by Whole Foods standards, golden kiwis are a higher-tier buy for Trader Joe's, yet totally worth it. The flavor is next-level, the texture is melt-in-your-mouth smooth, and they're endlessly snackable. If you're going to spend a fraction more on fruit, let it be for something that delivers sunshine in every bite. Golden kiwis are exactly that and then some.