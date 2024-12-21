10 Ways To Use Pine Nuts For More Than Just Pesto

Pine nut oil is excellent for salads or drizzling on dips. When concentrated, these notes are even more pronounced. A great way to display pine nuts' distinct flavors is through a finishing oil that can be used to drizzle on foods to enhance and affect profile and aroma. Due to the high concentration of flavors, these oils shouldn't be exposed to direct heat, so use them right before serving to maximize the taste.

Crafting the perfect bottle of finishing oil may seem daunting, but it's relatively simple. You can flavor a finishing oil with almost anything, including fresh herbs, spices, and, of course, nuts! Always be sure to use olive oil as a base. Bonus points if it's blended olive oil — derived from olives of different origins — since these oils tend to have a weaker flavor, making them great for infusing. There are two different methods you can use to get the perfect drizzle.

First is cold infusion, which involves blending oil and your desired flavoring in a food processor, then straining through a sieve and storing it in the refrigerator after each use. Second, there is heat infusion, which involves warming the oil to 125 degrees Fahrenheit and immediately removing it once it reaches temperature. After this process, add your chosen flavorings to diffuse. The longer the ingredient steeps, the stronger the taste will be. It can be left outside of the refrigerator, making it the perfect gift for a special occasion.