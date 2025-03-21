The Trader Joe's Seafood Find That's Changing The Lobster Roll Game

So how, then, can you zhuzh up your shrimp to taste the part of lobster? There are a few tacks you can take. The thrifty Trader Joe's lobster swap has become quite popular online, with many posting their recipes and hacks on Instagram and TikTok. To make your shrimped up lobster rolls, you'll want to start by thawing your shrimp. This will ensure that it cooks evenly. Then, add butter to a pan on medium heat. Once the butter is melted, add in your shrimp to poach. This will give your shrimp an extra buttery flavor.

You could also choose to poach your shrimp as you would cook lobster for the best roll. Some cooks choose to add their seasoning (think Old Bay) to the butter as it cooks, while others add it in later. For added verisimilitude, you can use Trader Joe's brioche buns as the base for your sandwich and toast your buns on the stove top with butter or mayo to add a crispy bite.

Now comes the customization. Once your shrimp is cooked, you should chop it into small chunks. You can then simply add it to your roll and top with butter and lemon. This is a simpler recipe, akin to a Connecticut style roll, which is butter rather than mayo based. If you'd prefer a creamier, tangier roll, you'll want to mix your cooked shrimp with some mayo and seasonings before serving on your brioche bun. You can either pop your dressed shrimp in the fridge to chill or serve it hot. Either way, you're in for a treat made at a wallet-friendly price point.