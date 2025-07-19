11 Chain Restaurants With The Highest-Quality Caesar Salad

Caesar salad is one of the most popular salads — if not the most popular salad — in the United States, and it's pretty easy to see why. It's fresh and crunchy with a touch of creaminess from the dressing, and it's packed with tangy, umami flavors. It's easy to make at home with just some romaine lettuce, croutons, and a bottle of store-bought dressing, but we all know that restaurant Caesar dressing often tastes so much better. That's because many restaurants use fresh ingredients like olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, eggs, Parmesan, Worcestershire, and sometimes anchovies.

When Caesar Cardini created the Caesar salad at Restaurante Caesar's in Tijuana, Mexico, on the Fourth of July in 1924, he probably never dreamed it would become a staple at steakhouses, salad bars, and Italian restaurants. That's because he basically cobbled together a salad with ingredients he had on hand in the kitchen to feed his hungry customers who had already run through his food supplies. The makeshift salad was an instant hit and would go on to be emulated around the world.

Plenty of chain restaurants include Caesar salad on their menus because it's a major crowd-pleaser. But not all Caesars are created equal. Some spots serve up versions that really stand out for their freshness, flavor, and balance. To find out which restaurant chains have the highest-quality Caesar salads, we pored over customer reviews to nail down the best of the best. These are the chains making Caesar salads that diners absolutely adore.