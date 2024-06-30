What On Earth Does 'Ruth's Chris Steakhouse' Even Mean?

In 1965, a divorced mother raising two children on her own saw an advertisement for a business that was up for sale in New Orleans. Ruth Fertel mortgaged her house to buy Chris Steak House for $22,000 from its owner, Chris Matulich. Matulich had run the restaurant, located near the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course on the border of the Bayou St. John and Treme neighborhoods, since the 1920s.

In mere months, the business began to take off under Fertel's ownership. Then, in 1976, a devastating fire at the restaurant meant having to move locations. A stipulation in the purchase agreement only allowed Fertel to keep the name Chris Steak House if she stayed in the original building, so she had to come up with a new name quickly. She chose her first name, giving her thriving business the clunky moniker Ruth's Chris Steak House. Even with the odd name, Fertel's restaurant soared. Today, there are more than 150 locations in the United States and abroad. The steakhouse chain is also ranked quite high, with an average customer rating of 4.2 on Google and a devoted following.