The Fast-Casual Chain Making Local Farms Part Of Your Salad Bowl

Since 1993, when Chipotle pioneered the fast-casual concept, these types of restaurants have become a staple in the food industry. How does fast casual differ from fast food, you might be wondering? The short answer: higher-quality ingredients and a more customizable menu. Sweetgreen, a fast-casual chain founded in 2007, definitely fits the bill.

Beyond simply aiming for better ingredients than you might find at your run-of-the-mill fast food purveyor, Sweetgreen partners with local farms as part of its commitment to sustainability. Founders Jonathan Neman, Nathaniel Ru, and Nicolas Jammet were dedicated to the idea of a healthy, community-driven fast-casual concept from the time they started planning their first restaurant while they were still at Georgetown University together. Once the first Sweetgreen opened in Washington, D.C., they'd visit the farmers' market, making connections in person to source their food.

Today, Sweetgreen has worked with over 200 local food suppliers, whose goods are used to build the chain's protein-rich salads, bowls, and other menu items. As you can imagine, a commitment to sourcing locally can make consistency a challenge when you're a major player in the restaurant industry. To minimize potential supply issues, Sweetgreen works with larger-scale farms as well and offers seasonal menu items. In addition to connecting with farmers, Sweetgreen has worked directly in the community, hosting the now-defunct Sweetlife music festival and pioneering an educational program about food and sustainability called Sweetgreen in Schools.