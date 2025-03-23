The Celebrity- And Chef-Loved Restaurant Chain You've Probably Never Heard Of
Celebrity chef David Chang (via Bon Appétit) has said the restaurant's French dip sandwich "haunts me." Michelin star recipient Michael White attributes its success to its ability to know both what people want and how to give it to them. Famed restaurateur Danny Meyer admires its services. Taylor Swift has been spotted at the chain's Santa Monica restaurant and its East Hampton location. And, in 2016, Bon Appétit named it "America's Favorite Restaurant."
Since it goes by more than a dozen names across 10 states, you may not even know you've eaten at one of the chain's 30-plus restaurants. The man behind the restaurant chain, George Biel, started it in Nashville in 1977, discordantly naming the restaurant Houston's in honor of his home state of Texas. It's hard to know when a restaurant becomes a chain, but, as the company grew, Biel sought to maintain a consistent quality as he and his partners expanded throughout the country.
Although the restaurants initially shared their name with the Nashville flagship, the restaurant group changed the name of several locations to Hillstone in 2010. Some speculatethat the name change was a maneuver to avoid new federal and state rules requiring restaurant chains of a certain size to start posting nutrition information on their menus –- speculation the restaurant company has denied. Now collectively known as the Hillstone Restaurant Group, the restaurants are an upscale chain known for consistency, service, and a great menu.
The names may be different but the food and service are consistent
The names may change — in addition to Hillstone and Houston's, other names include Gulfstream, Honor Bar, and several "Grills" named after their locations such as East Hampton Grill and Palm Beach Grill — but you can count on finding a few standbys and cult favorites on the menu no matter where you dine. Chowhound said the chain has one of the best French dip sandwiches in the U.S. and the New York Times declared the sandwich "so corporate chain but so good." Copycat versions of its spinach and artichoke dip can be found all over Tiktok and Instagram and on the pages of food blogs. Other favorites include Ding's crispy chicken sandwich and its kale and rotisserie chicken salad, which the restaurant review site The Infatuation said is "tough to pull yourself away from."
The restaurants also have a few quirks, including buttonholes on the napkins so it can be buttoned onto a shirt like a bib. They also place the tables so each one feels like the VIP table, plus they're bolted to the floor so they don't wobble unevenly. The restaurants also provide hot hand towels upon request. One of the challenges of chain restaurants is consistency, but Hillstone seems to have no trouble sticking to the menu.