The Best Texas Roadhouse Menu Items, Ranked
Where do you go when you want a great steak dinner at a reasonable price? For many people, the answer is Texas Roadhouse. The chain is known for offering high-quality steaks and other enticing dishes like chicken, seafood, and savory side dishes. Fans have their favorite dishes and taste is always subjective, but there's no disputing that some Texas Roadhouse menu items get better reviews than others.
Steaks are the main draw to Texas Roadhouse, so it shouldn't be too surprising that steaks are some of the best dishes you can order there. After all, what steak enthusiasts should know about Texas Roadhouse is that the chain only uses USDA Choice beef and each steak is hand-cut in-house. However, there are also plenty of other menu items that you shouldn't sleep on.
To narrow down the absolute best dishes at Texas Roadhouse, we drew on our own experiences and pored over numerous customer reviews. We looked at everything from appetizers to side dishes and main courses. If you're wondering what to order at Texas Roadhouse, this is our definitive ranking of the best menu items from this iconic steakhouse chain.
14. Smothered Chicken
For those who don't like steak or aren't in the mood for red meat, Texas Roadhouse offers a great selection of chicken dishes that can be just as hearty. Out of those, the Smothered Chicken gets plenty of praise from diners. It features a marinated, grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms and your choice of either Monterey Jack cheese or house-made gravy. Like many of the dishes at Texas Roadhouse, you can customize it by leaving some of the toppings off or adding items like grilled shrimp. It also comes with your choice of two sides.
Diners have mostly good things to say about the Smothered Chicken with many commenting on how juicy the meat is and how the flavors are spot on. An employee on Reddit revealed that's because the meat is tenderized first with a Jaccard Meat Tenderizer, then marinated in Italian dressing. The mushrooms and onions are seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder and cooked until tender. Although some people say the chicken can be slightly anemic-looking , overall many agree that the Smothered Chicken is a decent bet when you want something other than steak.
13. House Salad (with ranch dressing)
You might not think that a house salad from a chain restaurant would be very exciting, but many diners believe Texas Roadhouse has nailed the formula. The chain's House Salad includes fresh greens topped with tomatoes, eggs, cheddar cheese, and crunchy croutons. If you want to jazz it up a bit, you can add bacon bits and blue cheese crumbles. You also have several dressings to choose from including ranch, honey mustard, Italian, and Caesar.
Texas Roadhouse offers several salads including the Steakhouse Filet and Salmon Caesar, but surprisingly it's the House Salad that people can't seem to get enough of. Many say that ranch dressing is an absolute must. As one fan on Facebook said, "The absolute best ranch dressing around!! It's thick and creamy and never watered down like so many other places!" Another diner commented on a Facebook post, "I just wanna know what kind of ranch you guys use cuz it's THE BEST!" The salad might not trump the steaks or some of the other dishes on the menu, but it definitely has its fair share of fans.
12. All-American Cheeseburger
Meat makes up a substantial portion of Texas Roadhouse's menu, so it makes sense that the burgers are pretty decent. In our opinion, the best is the All-American Cheeseburger. This hearty burger comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, and American cheese on a buttery bun. You also get steak fries and a pickle spear on the side. Unlike your typical burger chain, you can choose the temperature of your burger and opt to amp up your fries with toppings like bacon bits, cheddar cheese, or Texas red chili.
There are a few things that make the All-American Cheeseburger great. First, the chain certainly doesn't skimp on the meat. Plus, we've always found the patty to be cooked to the proper temperature, juicy, and seasoned well. If you want more meat, you could go for the Bacon Cheeseburger, although we think the All-American burger is flavorful enough that it doesn't necessarily need the extra bacon. And it certainly doesn't need the plethora of toppings that go on the Smokehouse Burger. The cheeseburger is a solid option if you want a break from steak.
11. Prime Rib
Texas Roadhouse is one of just a handful of steakhouse chains that offer prime rib on the menu. It's not the easiest dish to prepare because it takes a significant amount of time to marinate and cook. Texas Roadhouse employees told KPVI News that the chain marinates its prime rib in a mixture of soy sauce, garlic, and liquid smoke for at least 12 hours and up to 24 hours. The meat is cooked for two to three hours until medium rare and served in portions of 12, 14, or 16 ounces. It's also served with au jus on the side and comes with your choice of two side dishes.
The prime rib at Texas Roadhouse gets mostly great reviews from diners with reviewers describing it as "delectable," "seasoned amazingly," and "tender and delicious." One Yelp reviewer said, "The BEST freaking prime rib I have ever had and, I have been to some very pricey steak restaurants that do not come close!" The only reason we didn't rank it higher in our list is because it's not always available. That's because it's subject to order, so if too many people order it on the evening you visit, you may be out of luck.
10. Grilled Shrimp Appetizer
If you're dining at Texas Roadhouse, there's a pretty good chance you're in for a filling meal. If you're planning to go all out on a hearty steak dinner with sides, you may want to go easy on the appetizer. One of the lighter starters on the menu is the Grilled Shrimp Appetizer. It consists of skewered shrimp that are seasoned, grilled, and drizzled with garlic lemon pepper butter. The shrimp skewer is served on a toasted bun to soak up all the succulent garlic butter.
Seafood and steaks are a match made in heaven, so the Grilled Shrimp Appetizer is a great starter to whet your appetite for the red meat to come. The dish is light enough that it won't weigh you down and many agree that it's ultra-flavorful. As one diner said on Reddit, "The Texas roadhouse shrimp and toast are beyond heavenly. The garlic, the lemon, all amazing flavors." Delicious as it is, the dish could be a little more substantial, which is why we're ranking it lower than some of the other Texas Roadhouse appetizers on our list.
9. Baked Potato
Many of the main courses at Texas Roadhouse come with a choice of two side dishes, and you have a wide array of options to choose from. While you could go for healthy steamed vegetables, savory seasoned rice, or creamy mac and cheese, many diners say that the baked potato is the best. You can order it plain or load it up with toppings like butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and bacon bits. If you really want to take it to the next level, you can also add the chain's famous no-bean red chili.
Texas Roadhouse does a lot of things really well and the baked potato is one of them. The skin is typically crispy and nicely salted, the insides are fluffy, and the toppings taste fresh. Plus, the portion size is impressive. One diner left a Google review that said, "My baked potato was bigger than my steak!" If you're wondering whether you should get it loaded, the answer should always be yes. It's only about $1.30 more (depending on location) to get it with all the fixings. Take it from one Yelp reviewer who said, "D**m, makes the potato taste so good!"
8. Grilled Salmon
Steakhouse chains often have a few seafood dishes on the menu and Texas Roadhouse is no exception. You have three options: grilled shrimp, fried catfish, and grilled salmon. While the first two are decent enough, the salmon is by far the star of Texas Roadhouse's seafood offerings. Whether you order the five-ounce or eight-ounce piece, you'll get a nicely cut Norwegian salmon steak grilled until supple and drizzled with lemon pepper butter. It comes with tartar sauce and your choice of two side dishes.
It's hard to beat some of the steaks at Texas Roadhouse, but many diners say the salmon is just as good, if not better than some of the red meat options. One Reddit user said, "It's nice and fat, juicy, and seasoned perfectly." Another Redditor commented, "Best thing at Texas Roadhouse." We're not sure we agree that the salmon is the absolute best thing on the menu, but it's pretty darn tasty. Plus, you can feel good about eating it because it's harvested responsibly. The company states that the fish are raised without antibiotics, fed an all-natural diet, have plenty of space to swim, and are given ample time to grow.
7. Ribs
When you picture a great plate of ribs, you probably envision tender meat that falls off the bone and a lip-smacking sauce that complements the smokiness of the grilled meat. That's pretty much what you get at Texas Roadhouse. You can order a half rack or full slab of ribs slow-cooked until succulent, seasoned with the chain's signature spice mix, and slathered in a tangy barbecue sauce. As with most mains from the chain, the ribs come with two complimentary sides. You can also step up the protein by adding grilled shrimp.
People have tons of great things to say about the ribs at Texas Roadhouse. Take for example one Reddit user who said, "Pleasantly surprised by the ribs at Texas Roadhouse last night. Beautiful delicious crust and fall-off-the-bone, melt-in-your-mouth tender!" Even employees of the chain are smitten with them. One server commented on Reddit, "We don't call them "fall off the bone ribs" for no reason ... No meat sticks to the bone. And our house-made BBQ sauce is amazing." Are there places that make better ribs? Sure. But we've never been disappointed with an order of Roadhouse ribs.
6. Rattlesnake Bites
The Rattlesnake Bites are one of the most popular Texas Roadhouse appetizers for good reason. These deep-fried balls of goodness feature a mixture of diced jalapeños and Monterey Jack cheese rolled into balls, breaded, and lightly fried. They're served with a creamy Cajun horseradish sauce for dipping. They're crunchy on the outside, gooey inside, and have a nice kick of heat. They're not the healthiest thing on the menu, but many people agree they're worth the calorie splurge.
If you're a fan of jalepeño poppers, you'll probably love Texas Roadhouse's Rattlesnake Bites. Many other people certainly do. In fact, the dish has inspired many copycat recipes with people suggesting seasonings like black pepper, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder to simulate the savory, spicy flavors. The spice combo is so appealing that the chain sells the seasoning mix in select stores. You can also find the Texas Roadhouse Rattlesnake Seasoning on Amazon. We would have placed this crave-worthy app higher on our list if it hadn't been beaten out by another appetizer, which we'll talk more about shortly.
5. Porterhouse T-bone
If you don't mind splashing out a bit at Texas Roadhouse, the Porterhouse T-Bone is worth the splurge. This dish gives you two steaks in one: a New York strip and filet mignon connected by a T-shaped bone. The name may be slightly confusing because there is actually a difference between T-bone and porterhouse steaks. They're the same cut, but the USDA states that a porterhouse must be at least 1.25 inches thick, making it bigger than a T-bone steak. The porterhouse at Texas Roadhouse meets that standard and clocks in at an impressive 23 ounces.
One thing that people love about the Porterhouse T-bone is the sheer size of the steak. According to one diner on Yelp, "The T-bone was enormously huge and had to take home half. Love this." This makes it a great steak to share with a dining companion. Many people also comment on how succulent and tasty the steak is. One diner left a Google review that summed it up as, "Tender, juicy, flavorful, well seasoned, cooked perfectly." You probably won't need any extra seasoning, although many recommend smothering it in sauteed mushrooms and onions if you want to make it extra decadent.
4. Fried Pickles
If you can only order one appetizer at Texas Roadhouse, the fried pickles should be it. While the Rattlesnake Bites can be a bit much with the creamy cheese, crunchy batter, and jalapeño heat, the fried pickles are not as rich. They're basically pickle chips battered, deep-fried, and served with either ranch or Cajun horseradish dipping sauce. Crispy, salty, and a tad sour, they're super snackable and won't fill you up to the point of no return.
It's hard to find any negative reviews about the fried pickles at Texas Roadhouse. People love the crispness of the battered pickles and the fact that they're not overly greasy. One diner said in a Google review, "It's difficult to serve fried pickles that are still crunchy by the time they hit the table, but they do it right!" The textures and flavors are also off the hook. As one Yelp reviewer said, "This had it all: crispy batter, snap of the pickle, and the brine sour goodness." It's the perfect way to start your meal off on a high note.
3. Filet Medallions
If you're a fan of filets, we're going to let you in on a secret that will give you more beef for your buck at Texas Roadhouse. Consider ordering the filet medallions instead of the Dallas filet. The medallion meal includes three filets that total nine ounces of steak. The dish also comes with rice and your choice of two sides and peppercorn or portobello mushroom sauce. It rings in at about $23.50 depending on location. By comparison, the Dallas filet comes as either a six-ounce cut for about $23 or an eight-ounce cut for $27. The Dallas filets come with your choice of two sides but no rice or sauce.
The filet medallions aren't only a great deal, they're also incredibly tender and flavorful. That's because the filet mignon is from a part of the cow that doesn't get a lot of exercise, so it doesn't have the connective tissue and fat that you get in some other cuts. Filets offer all the beefy flavor without toughness or gristle. Many customers attest to this. One diner on Yelp said, "Filet medallions were soft like butter." Another TripAdvisor reviewer said, "The filet medallions melted in our mouths." We can also verify that the medallions are indeed buttery and downright delicious.
2. Bread with honey cinnamon butter
Like many chain restaurants, Texas Roadhouse gives customers free bread before the main meal arrives. Upon being seated, you'll be served a basket of freshly baked rolls served warm and with a side of honey-cinnamon butter. To say that diners love the Texas Roadhouse rolls would be a vast understatement. One Reddit user said, "Honestly, it's the rolls that get me in the door! I love the butter!" Another Redittor said, "Texas roadhouse rolls are solid dopamine."
There are a few reasons Texas Roadhouse rolls taste so delicious. First, the rolls are baked fresh every five minutes using a proprietary recipe that includes flour, yeast, water, and sugar. The honey-cinnamon butter is also made in-house and provides the perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors to the fluffy, yeasty rolls. According to several diners, there is only one thing that can make the rolls even better. As one Reddit user advised, "If you want to discover a new level of joy, dip your roll in ranch dressing. Thank me later." The rolls are so good that they almost earned first place on our list. However, they were slightly edged out by one stellar steak.
1. Bone-in Ribeye
Steaks are where Texas Roadhouse really shines, so it makes sense that the menu item that gets resounding rave reviews is a cut of beef. The bone-in ribeye is a 20-ounce steak that comes with two sides and can be topped with an array of items like sauteed mushrooms and onions, blue cheese crumbles, grilled shrimp, or Jack cheese. That being said, many recommend you enjoy it as-is so that nothing gets in the way of the rich beefy flavor and succulent texture.
Many experts will tell you that ribeye is one of the best cuts of beef because the meat is ultra-tender and the marbling gives it a beautiful smoky flavor and delicious crust. Cooking it with the bone adds more flavor and helps keep the juices in. With that in mind, it's easy to see why so many people love this steak and order it time and again from Texas Roadhouse. We have to agree with the Reddit user who said, "Bone-in ribeye is definitely the right choice. More flavor. And tearing off the last bit of meat from the bone with your teeth is the best part of the experience."
Methodology
Texas Roadhouse has no shortage of tasty dishes, so choosing the top choices was no easy task. To rank the best Texas Roadhouse menu items, we drew on our own experiences dining at the chain and scoured the internet for customer reviews to see which dishes get the most hype. We looked for reliable reviews on platforms like Reddit, TripAdvisor, and Yelp to determine which dishes are good, great, and absolutely amazing. Superior taste was the topmost characteristic we were looking for, followed by texture, consistency, portion size, and overall value for money.