The Best Texas Roadhouse Menu Items, Ranked

Where do you go when you want a great steak dinner at a reasonable price? For many people, the answer is Texas Roadhouse. The chain is known for offering high-quality steaks and other enticing dishes like chicken, seafood, and savory side dishes. Fans have their favorite dishes and taste is always subjective, but there's no disputing that some Texas Roadhouse menu items get better reviews than others.

Steaks are the main draw to Texas Roadhouse, so it shouldn't be too surprising that steaks are some of the best dishes you can order there. After all, what steak enthusiasts should know about Texas Roadhouse is that the chain only uses USDA Choice beef and each steak is hand-cut in-house. However, there are also plenty of other menu items that you shouldn't sleep on.

To narrow down the absolute best dishes at Texas Roadhouse, we drew on our own experiences and pored over numerous customer reviews. We looked at everything from appetizers to side dishes and main courses. If you're wondering what to order at Texas Roadhouse, this is our definitive ranking of the best menu items from this iconic steakhouse chain.