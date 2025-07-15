14 Dessert Sandwiches You Need To Try At Least Once
I'll take a sandwich, but hold the ketchup and mustard! Dessert sandwiches offer a sugary getaway from savory hoagies, dips, subs, rolls, and clubs. But much like their saltier cousins, these sweet treats provide fun finger food selections that don't demand any cutlery in order to eat and enjoy on a more casual, relaxed level.
Specifically for the purpose of this article, I'm identifying a dessert sandwich as a sweet-forward recipe composed of three essential components: a filling housed between two distinctly separate top and bottom pieces. But such specific requirements do not negate the colorful array of options available for you to wrap your hands around once lunch or dinner is over. With my own experience as a pastry cook and an avid dessert enthusiast, I have made — and eaten — plenty of creatively packaged treats to munch and nosh on at the end of a meal. With that said, here is my list of dessert sandwiches everyone needs to try at least once.
1. Whoopie pie (gob)
Whether you call it a whoopie pie or a gob, there's no denying this soft and creamy treat will win over the sweet cravings of many dessert-obsessed appetites. As a proud Pittsburgh native, my fellow nebby neighbors and I know it and love it as a gob, which we voraciously bake dozens upon dozens of to serve at weddings, graduation parties, birthday celebrations, showers, and other special occasions. We also bake large-format versions prepared in a sheet pan and cut into big squares. No dessert table spread was ever complete without them, big or small.
The components of a classic whoopie pie are pretty much the same across all regions: two small, cake-like mounds are used to sandwich a hearty dollop of fluffy frosting. The most common flavor combination, and the most heavily requested option for parties, is chocolate cake paired with a marshmallow vanilla cream filling. I have witnessed different interpretations of this style of filling from many Pittsburgh families over the last few decades, who all swear by their own recipes; some make a homemade seven-minute frosting completely from scratch, while others fold in store-bought marshmallow fluff into a frosting base made with vegetable shortening and powdered sugar whipped together. Despite the variations from one home to the next, no one has ever complained. In the end, down to the very last crumb, they're all dang delicious.
2. Macaron
Light with a crisp/chewy texture and often presented in an array of gorgeous colors and delectable flavors, the macaron is a tiny French delicacy consisting of two almond flour meringue cookies housing a filling that could be anything from jam to caramel to buttercream to ganache. This particular sandwich has an iconic and immediately recognizable look: a perfectly plump filling between two equally proportioned cookies that have a flawlessly smooth exterior. The "feet" at the base of each cookie is a notable sign that the cookies were made and baked correctly.
Notoriously finicky and difficult to prepare from scratch at home (but not impossible if you study and avoid common mistakes to avoid cracking), you can easily spare yourself the trouble and purchase your dessert sandwiches from a reputable bakery to give as a sweet gift. This chic treat demands both patience and pastry know-how since you'll need expert-level knowledge to understand the capricious nature of the meringue process from start to finish. From properly aerating the egg whites to swift and confident folding techniques to resting the dough to understanding humidity levels, there is little room for error. This severe attention to detail is exactly why macarons are a hugely lauded dessert, small though they may be.
3. Oblea
Crisp and airy, an oblea is a whisper-thin wafer cookie. It can also refer to the dessert sandwich popular across street food vendors in Latin America and Europe featuring two of the same wafers that contain a sweet or savory filling or a mixture of the two. You'll find cheese, jam, fruit, whipped cream, chocolate, shredded coconut, sweetened condensed milk, caramel sauce, and more customizable fillings tucked away between the cookies.
The wafers are typically bland and flavorless, often made with just a simple batter of flour and water, but there can be multiple versions that add subtle flavor and color. They are made individually by cooking a very small amount of a thin batter in a hot waffle iron until just set; the iron can have grooves to imprint a design in the batter, or it may be completely flat. While the wafers are malleable directly after removing from the iron, the structure becomes firm and crispy soon after cooling, similar to a tuile-style cookie.
4. Ice cream sandwich
An ideal choice for a refreshing summer treat, ice cream sandwiches can be customized in countless ways for endless warm-weather sweet feasting. Take it from me, a pastry cook who used to make ice cream sandwiches professionally both at a luxury resort venue and at a hipster vegan café: you can make an ice cream sandwich out of virtually anything. Seriously, I mean it. Use whatever ice cream you desire, with whatever external layers you fancy.
The ice cream can range from simple classics like vanilla or chocolate to kookier Salt-&-Straw-inspired flavor combos. But the real fun, in my sugar-crazed opinion, is what you can choose for the outside, rather than the inside, of an ice cream sandwich. Cakes, brownies, cookies, edible cookie dough, macaroons, macarons, croissants, doughnuts, meringue cookies, Rice Krispies treats, muffins, zucchini bread, banana bread, French toast, cinnamon rolls, eclairs, brioche, waffles, pancakes ... if you can think it, you can make it into an ice cream sandwich. But don't go too wildly off the rails; before you make a mess of melted custard, be sure to review our tips for assembling your ice cream sandwiches for the cleanest possible end result.
5. Vanilice
Traditionally made for holidays and other special family events like baptisms and weddings, vanilice (translated as "little vanillas") are mini Serbian sandwich cookies. These subtly sweet little delights are composed of two shortbread-esque pastries sandwiching a jam filling. The assembled cookies can be either rolled or dusted in powdered sugar that has been mixed and infused with vanilla beans.
The tender cookies contain ground walnuts in the dough, and might also have lemon juice and/or zest for a touch of fresh, acidic brightness. Lard is the customary choice for the fat in the dough but butter or shortening are used as more obtainable ingredient selections. And while any thicker style of jam is best for the filling — and what a perfect opportunity to use up any opened jars of jam that you totally forgot about in your refrigerator — apricot, raspberry, or rose hip jams are three popular spreads for the vanilice.
6. Fluffernutter
A childhood favorite in my household and so beloved amongst a certain crowd of New Englanders that it actually is the official state sandwich of Massachusetts, the fluffernutter has a massive fan base. My mom enjoys telling the story of how my little brother would ask for two fluffernutter sandwiches in his middle school lunches. Thinking he was a growing boy, she was happy to oblige. Little did she know that my entrepreneurially spirited brother was trading the extra one for other snacks amongst his friends; everyone loved my mom's fluffernutter sandwiches! Lucky for all of us adults, this nostalgic handheld can invade dessert territory rather than remain packed away for the grade-school lunchroom.
Stick with the essentials for the most authentic experience: creamy peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, and pre-sliced, pure-white sandwich bread. I don't veer too far off the path from that classic combination, but there are acceptable substitutes for subtle differences in taste and texture. Try crunchy peanut butter, or use a different flavor of marshmallow fluff (the strawberry-flavored version is on my mind). Mom would sometimes switch to pre-sliced whole wheat bread, a slightly healthier choice that gave her some peace of mind that she wasn't feeding her children pure sugar for every lunch.
7. Japanese fruit sando
Readily available throughout Japan, whether you're chilling in a cool café or popping into a convenience store, the fruit sandwich — often nicknamed the fruit sando — reigns as a unique handheld. At its core, the fruit sando features fresh fruit slices intricately arranged in a whipped cream filling sandwiched together by white bread. When you slice into the assembled sandwich, the pieces of fruit look nice and tidy at the cross-section, a perfect display of edible food art.
You'll see a range of different fruits used in a sando. Popular options include assorted berries, kiwis, oranges, pineapple, bananas, and grapes, but there are no limits to the creative sando endeavor. The fruit can be cut and arranged in a simple row, but they can also be designed in a format that resembles more complex images, such as flowers, animals, or geometric patterns. Fresh fruit is the preference, but canned fruits can also be used in a pinch.
As for the bread, mild and fluffy Japanese milk bread (shokupan) is the typical choice. Because of its lighter texture, it is able to be sliced thick without the risk of it overwhelming the fruit and filling. For a neat appearance, the crust is often removed.
8. S'mores
S'mores uphold their sandwich-style legacy as a fun, no-nonsense dessert option. Made just as easily in the microwave or oven during the dead of winter as it is over the campfire on a warm summer night, they are a versatile treat that's easy to make for a whole hungry party, let alone a delighted few. The basic specs for the standard assembly are uncomplicated: two squares of graham crackers, a couple of pieces of a milk chocolate bar, and a single large marshmallow. Grab a few boxes and bags of each ingredient from the store, and you're set to feed a big crowd.
What's not to love about a crispy honey-flavored base, slightly melted sweet chocolate, and gooey marshmallow with a torched, toasty crust? But there are variations galore to explore when you might grow a little weary of the classic. Take a peek at these secret ingredients for ridiculously good s'mores. For my top favorites on the list, I love the suggestions of replacing the milk chocolate bar with a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, using a Peep marshmallow instead of the regular jumbo marshmallow, or switching the graham crackers with mini waffles.
9. Oatmeal cream pie
I have put my trust in Little Debbie for decades at this point, so she knows best when it comes to conveniently prepared sweet treats. And according to Miss D, oatmeal cream pies rule the school. Many kids (and kids at heart) understand the unbridled excitement of discovering an oatmeal cream pie package in a lunchbox and the stinging impatience of first having to eat their carrot sticks and pretzels before ripping into the plastic bag that holds captive its sweet prisoner. But once that moment finally arrives, once they have abided by their parents' repeat mantra to save dessert for last, they're ready to feast on those two soft and chewy oatmeal cookies lovingly embracing a thick and creamy vanilla frosting; no crisp resistance, simply a tender dessert with a hint of heartiness.
Transform this bagged lunch, little darling, with a homemade approach by baking your own cookies and making buttercream frosting from scratch. Use your favorite recipe for oatmeal cookies, and maybe try Duff Goldman's pro-tip to soak the oatmeal and raisins ahead of time. This pre-bake prep step allows your ingredients to get moist and plump, which helps prevent your final cookies from becoming too tough and chewy.
10. Alfajor
I used to work in an upscale Argentinian restaurant as a pastry cook, and my team was responsible for making the complementary cookies servers would present to every diner at the end of the meal. That cookie? An adorable mini alfajor. Popular throughout South America and Latin America, alfajores are small treats made in a sandwich style, typically with dulce de leche spread between two incredibly tender cookies. If that description alone doesn't convince you to seek one out immediately, it's on the list of the international cookies everyone needs, according to Christina Tosi.
The reason why alfajores are so tender, rather than crisp, is the incorporation of cornstarch and egg yolks in the cookie dough, which softens the final structure of the baked cookie. After rolling the dough flat on your work surface, you then cut out the shapes you want; we used a flower cookie cutout for our sweets at the restaurant, but you can also use a simple circle cookie cutout. As for the dulce de leche filling, you can buy it already prepared or make the easiest caramel of your life at home with the simple trick of slowly cooking unopened cans of sweetened condensed milk in simmering water for a few hours.
11. Apple slice sandwich
Hey, I heard that pompous chuckle; don't be hating on health trends. In a list sprinkled with sugary treats, there must be some speck of equilibrium. If you're trying hard to lower your intake of simple carbs but are struggling with what to make for dessert, the solution itself is simple: slice into an apple. Cut two slices from a crisp apple as your "bread" to sandwich together a range of healthier fillings. Try hearty combinations like almond butter topped with ground cinnamon and agave nectar, gently mashed banana layered over a salted toasted hazelnut spread, or smears of buttery brie lightly drizzled with honey.
Choose your favorite variety of apple like sour Granny Smith or sweet Fuji. As long as it is fresh and crisp, you'll make an enjoyably fit and light dessert. If you want to stop your apple slices from turning brown too quickly, the best method is to soak the cut slices in an ascorbic acid solution. Lemon juice can be used as a more readily available ingredient, but it won't be as effective.
12. Kaya toast
Kaya toast is one of the many iconic Singapore dishes that should definitely be on your radar. This toasted sandwich features white sandwich bread, slices of butter, and kaya, which is a sweet and custardy condiment made from coconut milk, sugar, and eggs. Commonly a breakfast item in Singapore served alongside soft-boiled eggs, it's also a delicious tropical-inspired dessert option (sans the eggs).
While optional, kaya is often flavored with pandan leaves, giving the spread a green hue and a nutty, grassy flavor profile. You can buy jarred plain or pandan-flavored kaya in most Asian grocers that sell Singaporean food products. But since the basic ingredients are widely available and its stovetop cooking method is simple, you can easily make it from scratch in your kitchen if you prefer the added small adventure of a homemade approach.
The sandwich is most often served while the butter is still cold. To maintain the butter slices in their slab format and to prevent them from excessively melting, it's best to avoid griddling the sandwich whole when it's fully assembled. The best technique would be to first pre-portion the butter and keep it chilled as you toast the bread slices separately. Once the toast is ready, you can then assemble the sandwich with the prepped ingredients.
13. Laskonky
Similar in concept to the macaron, but without the excessively, and at times exhaustingly, delicate je ne sais pas of its French counterpart, a laskonky is a Slovak and Czech sandwich cookie. It should come as a sweet relief to many a tired baker that you don't need to obsess over this simpler baked meringue option. A laskonky has two thin and crispy meringue rounds, which contain a buttercream filling. The filling is often caramel-flavored, but it could be offered in other flavors like vanilla, coffee, or chocolate.
As another contrast to a macaron's meringue base, which is made with almond flour, the base of a laskonky is typically made with ground walnuts. The use of ground walnuts yields subtly earthy and bitter flavors, a more complex difference when compared to the slightly sweeter and milkier almond. And rather than piping perfect rounds by hand as is usually done with a macaron, the laskonky meringue base is scraped over a stencil with rows of circle or oval cut-outs, easing the prep process via quick efficiency. It's a shaping trick that saves the day for those who would rather not handle the intricacies of assembling a piping bag and tips.
14. Mountain pie
Any serious outdoorsman and camper, or at least any backyard fire enthusiast, should know how to make a killer mountain pie in both sweet and savory iterations. Certainly not a traditional pie, but rather a style of hand pie, this nifty goodie is cooked in a specialized piece of equipment. Referred to by a few different names like a mountain pie maker, pie iron, or campfire sandwich maker, the tool is designed to cook food safely over an open flame, featuring a lidded skillet on one end that's attached to a long handle.
Once you assemble your sandwich, place it in the skillet, close and secure the lid, then hold it over the flame for a few minutes until your sandwich is warm or cooked to your liking. The best trick to achieve crisp, toasty, golden-brown edges is to grease the interior of the skillet with a thin layer of butter prior to cooking the sandwich. And don't forget to rotate the skillet occasionally for the most even cooking.
There's no end in sight to tasty dessert options inspired by your favorite spreads or seasonality of summer fruits. Potential combinations could be fresh strawberry slices with pistachio spread on brioche bread, honeyed chevre with sour cherry jam on sourdough bread, or gooey blue cheese baguette sandwiches slathered thick with peach preserves.