14 Dessert Sandwiches You Need To Try At Least Once

Whether you call it a whoopie pie or a gob, there's no denying this soft and creamy treat will win over the sweet cravings of many dessert-obsessed appetites. As a proud Pittsburgh native, my fellow nebby neighbors and I know it and love it as a gob, which we voraciously bake dozens upon dozens of to serve at weddings, graduation parties, birthday celebrations, showers, and other special occasions. We also bake large-format versions prepared in a sheet pan and cut into big squares. No dessert table spread was ever complete without them, big or small.

The components of a classic whoopie pie are pretty much the same across all regions: two small, cake-like mounds are used to sandwich a hearty dollop of fluffy frosting. The most common flavor combination, and the most heavily requested option for parties, is chocolate cake paired with a marshmallow vanilla cream filling. I have witnessed different interpretations of this style of filling from many Pittsburgh families over the last few decades, who all swear by their own recipes; some make a homemade seven-minute frosting completely from scratch, while others fold in store-bought marshmallow fluff into a frosting base made with vegetable shortening and powdered sugar whipped together. Despite the variations from one home to the next, no one has ever complained. In the end, down to the very last crumb, they're all dang delicious.