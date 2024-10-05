How Massachusetts Put Its Own Sweet Spin On The Classic Peanut Butter Sandwich

Nearly as iconic as the PB&J, fluffernutters are a childhood classic for millions of people across the U.S. This indulgent combination of sweet marshmallow créme and peanut butter on white bread is not only Massachusetts' official state sandwich, it's also beloved throughout the South. Though peanut butter was made famous by the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair, this dynamic duo wouldn't solidify an iconic partnership until 1918.

Fluff came on the scene for the first time in Melrose, Massachusetts in 1913, and again in nearby Somerville in 1917. That's right — in just four short years and less than eight miles apart, two confectioners invented the same product. The original marshmallow fluff recipe — marketed as Snowflake Marshmallow Créme — was invented by couple Amory and Emma Curtis. Archibald Query concocted the second formula, but it was Emma Curtis who penned the 1918 recipe for the first fluffernutter, which she called a Liberty Sandwich. The sandwich consisted of peanut butter and dense barley-oat bread with a layer of marshmallow fluff to make the other two ingredients more palatable during a time of strict WWI food rationing guidelines.

It wasn't until the 1960s, when the makers behind Marshmallow Fluff began marketing their product to busy housewives as a convenience food, that the Liberty Sandwich took off. The fluffernutter we know and love today was born from those efforts.