How To Stop Your Apples From Turning Brown Using Science

Apple slices are a great snack to put out at a gathering, whether on a fruit platter or a tasty charcuterie board with cheese and jam. The only problem is, it doesn't take long for them to start turning brown. While they're perfectly safe to eat in this state, some people find them unappetizing. Luckily, there is a way to prevent apples from turning brown, and it involves food science.

Advertisement

Your brown apple slices are the result of a process called oxidation, or enzymatic browning. When you cut into the fruit, an enzyme called polyphenol oxidase (PPO) interacts with oxygen from the air and its phenolic compounds. This interaction causes the apple to produce brown-colored melanin pigments.

Since brown apples are the result of oxidation, you need an antioxidant to stop this process from occurring. The antioxidant ascorbic acid, also known as vitamin C, does the trick, and it's simple to use at home. Here's how to do it.