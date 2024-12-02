The International Cookies Everyone Needs, According To Milk Bar's Christina Tosi

Once Halloween is over and twinkle lights start popping up around town, it can only mean one thing — it's officially cookie season! Late fall and winter holidays provide the perfect excuse to bake, eat, and share all the cookies your heart desires (after all, Santa Claus would approve). With a wide world of internationally beloved cookies to try, there's no need to limit yourself to the usual chocolate chip or sugar cookies, either, delicious as they may be.

For the scoop on which international cookies are a must-try, Chowhound turned to Milk Bar founder, CEO, and chef Christina Tosi, a bonafide baked goods expert. In celebration of the holiday season, Milk Bar and Tosi are partnering with seasoning giant McCormick for the McCormick Cookie Quest, a social media search for the best holiday cookie recipe, and to offer a limited-edition Candy Cane Pretzel Bark Cookie at participating locations in several U.S. cities from December 4 to 31, 2024.

Tosi doesn't just use her expertise to devise unique recipes, weigh in on the butter versus shortening in pie crust debate, and provide tips to chocolate chip cookie bakers — she also clued us into some of her personal favorite cookies from around the world, which provide a delicious source of inspiration. According to Tosi, French palmiers and Spanish alfajores are her top picks to broaden your cookie horizons.